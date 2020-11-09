With the ever-changing post coronavirus (COVID-19) world, the ability to communicate virtually has never been more important. This is why ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland is improving its customer experience with the launch of the ASSA ABLOY Customer Support app.
ASSA ABLOY Customer Support app
Free to download on Apple and Android mobile devices, the app enables customers to quickly and conveniently contact the right customer service team within ASSA ABLOY in the UK. The app provides customers with remote technical product support via live streaming, alongside instant access to useful product resources.
Its Door Hardware Group division will be the first to go live on the new app, enabling customers to contact all its renowned brands from one place. This includes UNION, ASSA, Dale Hardware, Excel Architectural Hardware, Exidor, Trimec, Adams Rite, and Securitron.
Remote diagnosis and issue resolution
Once downloaded, customers can use the app to directly contact the right department via phone, email or the new live chat and video call features. Additionally, they can find a direct link to the technical support team, who can offer remote diagnosis and issue resolution using the new live stream contact option.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, getting out to site and supporting has been a challenge. However, the app helps overcome this with its live video stream option, which allows issues to be resolved fast and effectively.
Navigating ASSA ABLOY products
To help customers navigate ASSA ABLOY’s broad range of products, the company has created a resource center that provides customers with direct access to technical product information and certifications, all in one place, at the touch of button.
Support hours are shown within the app, depending on device location, and email options are offered if out-of-hours support is required. Customers can also take a photo using their phone and attach it to emails for easier troubleshooting.
Remote contact and support
Enabling remote contact is vital in providing our customers with quick and effective information"
Jesse James, Financial and Commercial Director of the ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware Group, said “Improving our customers’ experience is paramount to our business, especially in these challenging times. Enabling remote contact is vital in providing our customers with quick and effective information, and has improved our customer experience through the launch of our app.”
Jesse adds, “We continue to be committed to providing easier and more flexible ways to contact our business, receive technical product support, and for our customers to locate resources.”
Easy-to-use and intuitive app
Jesse further stated, "The new app is easy-to-use and intuitive, ensuring our customers have access to fast responses in real-time. Having the flexibility to choose how to contact our customer service teams, and for us to be able to quickly support customers on site with technical support is vitally important. The ASSA ABLOY Customer Support app allows customers to have everything they need in one place, and wherever they go.”