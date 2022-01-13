Connected Digital Security Solutions is the theme of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions 2022 showcase in Dubai. A special highlight being the Incedo Business solution, created for businesses on the move, who need a security solution, which grows with them.
With the launch of new Cloud Offline functionality at Intersec 2022, security managers have more choice on how they work remotely, while maintaining control over all their buildings. Live demonstrations of Incedo Business Cloud will be staged at Dubai International Convention center.
Connected Security with Incedo Business
“Incedo Business Cloud solves many pressing daily challenges of access management in 2022. Incedo’s integrated access control platform is at the heart of our push to help customers in the middle east region to feel the real benefits of Connected Security,” says Mauro Felice, Market Region Manager MEIA at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA.
Incedo keeps premises secure and filters access intelligently
At Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand: S2 G24, ASSA ABLOY showcase the functions and benefits of Connected Security with Incedo Business. This fast-evolving ecosystem includes management software options which give organisations of any size a system which is flexible, scalable and easy to deploy and administer.
Flexible and scalable access management
Incedo’s modular, platform approach provides locking hardware options to suit any premises, access point or industry. Access control experts will demonstrate Incedo Business Cloud operating with Aperio wireless devices and PULSE self-powered, key-operated electronic locks, amongst other devices.
Incedo connects security software and hardware within one seamless platform, which scales up or down on demand. Managed in the cloud or locally, Incedo keeps premises secure and filters access intelligently, to manage the ever-changing movement of people across multiple sites.
Access Control as a Service
Offline and online control can now be managed together within one flexible installation — and from anywhere in the world. With new Incedo Business Cloud Offline, access management is easier and more convenient and offers powerful access management offline as well as online. Organisations can design security administration processes which are streamlined, location-independent and efficient.
Incedo Business Plus controls door access alongside third-party solutions
Cloud management includes the option to pick from a range of Access Control as a Service packages. These make budgeting more predictable for facility and security managers. They remove the need to hire additional in-house IT support and maintenance teams.
Incedo Business Plus
ASSA ABLOY Solution specialists will also demonstrate another Incedo management option — Incedo Business Plus — which controls door access alongside third-party solutions for video surveillance, alarms and more, all from a unified, intuitive interface.
Facility managers have a vast choice of credentials, including traditional cards and tokens; mobile keys stored securely on a smartphone; and smart keys which can unlock both PULSE energy harvesting locks and RFID readers which are wired or built into award-winning wireless Aperio locks.
Experience Connected Security showcase
At ASSA ABLOY’s Experience Connected Security showcase, Intersec 2022 attendees can also get the latest news and product announcements from Mul-T-Lock, Yale Linus, ABLOY Critical Infrastructure and ASSA ABLOY’s specialist Building Information Modelling (BIM) and specification consultants. There will be highlights of our successes in key verticals including education, healthcare and governments & public institutions.