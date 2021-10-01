Staff and school administrators can relax, when they know private rooms and equipment stores in schools are properly secured. Currently, many teachers must carry around cumbersome keys, in order to ensure that pupils do not enter rooms, which could put themselves or valuable school equipment at risk.
With ASSA ABLOY’s Code Handle electronic locking solution, this is possible without having to constantly lock and unlock doors with keys. Instead, a PIN is all that is required to ensure authorised access control.
Code Handle with built-in digital PIN keypad
Adding a Code Handle lock brings a sense of security and privacy to the staff room
Code Handle is a locking handle with built-in digital PIN keypad. It upgrades security at any private interior door that opens to a public or busy space. Users simply have to swap the existing door handle for a Code Handle locking solution, in order to add digital PIN security, without keys or any push-button mechanical lock.
Adding a Code Handle lock brings a sense of security and privacy to the staff room. Teachers can leave marked work or mobile phones safe in the knowledge that no pupils may enter. A Code Handle makes it easy to separate pupil toilets from PIN-protected staff toilets.
Key equipment secured with Code Handle
With Code Handle fitted to just a few important doors around the building, school principals can be sure that sports equipment, musical instruments, cleaning stores and kitchens are protected against unauthorised access or theft.
Authorised door users do not even need to remember to lock up, as Code Handle locks itself, when the door is closed and for added safety, allows simple, code-free exit from the inside.
Easy to retrofit to almost any internal door
ASSA ABLOY’s Code Handle door entry solution can bring keyless and wire-free digital security to schools
ASSA ABLOY’s Code Handle door entry solution can bring keyless and wire-free digital security to schools, without disrupting the day for staff and students. Fitting a Code Handle device takes just two screws, wherein an installer leaves the existing cylinder or locks in place, and simply swaps the old handle for a Code Handle device. It is easy to install, even for non-specialists.
With the administrator’s Master Code access, a school caretaker or office manager can issue up to nine different 4- to 6-digit PINs to authorised users and amend, or cancel PINs, whenever they choose or deem necessary.
Digital security and high-capacity batteries
To power the lock’s digital security, standard batteries slot into the handle itself. There is no need to run cables to the door or to connect to the main power supply. Code Handle device also does not warrant the need to use any access control software.
Batteries typically last 30,000 lock/unlock cycles, before requiring replacement. A visual indicator on the handle prompts when it is time to change the batteries. ASSA ABLOY’s Code Handle is a robust, fire door-compliant (EN 1634) access control solution, with a certified lifetime warranty of at least 100,000 operations.
Code Handle’s design also makes disinfecting easier. Unlike mechanical push-button PIN locks, a Code Handle device has a smoother surface, without corners or ridges. Germs have fewer places to hide on this device. A disinfected damp cloth, no direct liquid spraying, is all that is needed to keep the device hygienic and school doors, and stores secured at all times.