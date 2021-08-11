Integration of Siveillance Access from Siemens Smart Infrastructure Suite with Aperio battery-powered access control from ASSA ABLOY puts security at the core of any smart building. These buildings become trusted environments for those who work there or visit, offering reputational benefits to their occupants. They are more resilient and cost efficient to manage.
“Interoperability across management functions is critical to making buildings smarter and to powering the next generation of building automation,” said Richard Sharp, Product Unit Director Wireless Door Locks at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA, adding “This powerful integration helps to give security managers more granular control over doors and building usage.”
Aperio wireless, battery powered locks
Aperio wireless, battery powered locks, connected to a building management solution, make it simpler and more cost effective, to extend access control further into a building. This increases the overall security of the premises.
Movement around the site can be monitored and measured to extract insights about building use while reducing breaches and thefts. Filtering access deeper into a building, far beyond the perimeter or entrance door, also provides an opportunity to harness this valuable business data.
Deeper access control
A company’s choice of access control technology can significantly impact costs
Deeper access control also enables more flexible use of space. Access may be varied, depending on the time of day or week, for example, making ‘touchless office’ policies easier to implement. In the case of one-off events, open access can be extended widely and quickly returned to secure status.
A company’s choice of access control technology can significantly impact costs. According to recent ASSA ABLOY bench-marking analysis, choosing wireless rather than wired door locking, for example, brings a large reduction in energy use, by more than 70%, or thousands of euros over a typical security installation’s life-cycle.
Smarter, wire-free door security
Installing locks which do not need wiring around the door is also faster, less disruptive and more cost-efficient than wired door security. These cost savings present a strong business case for investing in wireless access solutions.
Integration collaboration with Siemens supports a growing number of devices from the Aperio battery-powered lock range, including the escutcheon (E100), cylinder (C100) and server rack (KS100). Each integrates seamlessly with the SiPass access control system, giving security teams control over almost any interior or exterior door, including wooden and glass doors, as well as fire doors, from a single, familiar interface.