As facility managers, designers and building specifiers will attest, it can be challenging to find the right electronic access solution for a glass door. When glass is the focal point of an entrance design, cabling is not an option. Matching appropriate devices to the opening for a meeting room, office, treatment suite or any other glass door often involves compromises.

Organisations may not find their ideal combination of security level, convenience, design and functionality. But this need not be the case, because battery-powered access control is now available in multiple styles and formats.

Powerful access control

Such devices can fit almost any type of glass door, cable- and wire-free. A minimal footprint ensures they leave the door’s aesthetic as it was designed. Already trusted in multiple settings, and for all security levels, Aperio® door devices are built to integrate with almost any access system.

These wireless locks work seamlessly with systems from over 100 OEMs — and counting. Aperio offers end-users the flexibility to affordably expand or modify an access system’s coverage. If needs change at a facility — say, meeting rooms are fitted with new glass doors — it’s quick and easy for an installer to fit Aperio locks and integrate them online with the main control panel. For simplicity in fitting to almost any interior glass door, the battery-powered Aperio C100 Cylinder combines with a range of locksets to add powerful access control which is easy to integrate with any new or existing system.

Security glass door

The Aperio H100 handle packs the power and flexibility of access control into an award-winning handle

The Aperio H100 handle packs the power and flexibility of access control into an award-winning, low profile, wireless handle. Anywhere it is possible to replace an existing DIN, SCAN or FIN standard format lever, an H100 can easily be fitted and integrated with the access system. A third option, the E100 Escutcheon brings full-powered, feature-rich access control to any higher security glass door such as a boardroom or a treatment suite with valuable equipment.

Privacy functions, and the option to add a PINpad for multi-factor authentication, are also available with the Aperio E100. Users open all doors, including Aperio wireless controlled doors, with the same credential. Aperio is compatible with almost any standard RFID technology, including iCLASS® and MIFARE®, as well as secure mobile access with Seos®.

Architectural security solutions

In corporate headquarters, commercial properties, healthcare premises and many more settings, all over the world, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions has the experience of providing modern architectural security solutions for glass with a contemporary aesthetic.

Because Aperio devices operate cable-free at the door — communicating with a central system securely over the air via wireless hubs in the case of an online integration — they can be fitted without disrupting an interior design, however minimalist.