Schlage has unveiled its latest creation from the Pin & Tumbler Studio — the Aspect Collection, the third in a series of limited-edition designs.

This new collection introduces innovative interior door hardware characterised by bold geometric shapes that merge robust forms with warmth and simplicity.

The Aspect Collection is inspired by the architectural style known as Soft Brutalism, featuring pronounced lines and deliberate movement for a striking visual impact.

Innovative design

The Aspect Collection, when viewed from different angles, provides a dynamic visual experience with its blend of industrial simplicity and unexpected sculptural facets.

Heather Jacobson, product manager of Pin & Tumbler Studio, highlighted the collection’s focus: “True design innovation is about creating pieces that feel both intentional and effortless. With the Aspect Collection, we focused on achieving a bold but approachable impact. Each knob and lever is carefully designed to enhance a home's style while anchoring a room with a sense of inviting solidity."

Artistry and craftsmanship

The Aspect Collection enables easy installation offering versatile locking options to suit privacyThe collection features carefully selected colours that complement the designs. The Aspect Trim, for example, is available in a Warm Charcoal finish that underscores the construct's dynamic angles, while the bold movement of the Aspect lever is accentuated by a subtle Iron Red. 

Additionally, the Aspect knob is elegantly softened with Toasted Ivory tones. Each finish is crafted to add a tactile warmth that speaks to Schlage's high-quality standards.

Convenient installation

Utilising Schlage’s unique 2-in-1 combined interior function, the Aspect Collection offers straightforward and convenient installation, enabling homeowners to effortlessly upgrade their standard interior doors. This feature allows versatile locking options to meet privacy and aesthetic needs.

Enhancing the portfolio

As the latest release from Pin & Tumbler Studio, the Aspect Collection expands on Schlage’s commitment to innovation and skilled craftsmanship. Preceded by the Mosaic Trim and Refined Finishes Collections, the Aspect Collection adds further depth to the studio's design offerings. It continues to advance Schlage’s innovation pipeline by focusing on style, technological integration, and user convenience.

Attendees at the 2026 International Builders’ Show and Kitchen and Bath Industry Show can experience the Aspect Collection first-hand. The exhibition will be held from February 17-19 in Orlando, FL, at the Schlage booth (#W4757).

