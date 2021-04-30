ASIS International, the association for security management professionals, has opened registration for Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021, a hybrid event taking place 27-29 September that will offer a digital experience on the GSX online platform as well as an in-person event at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, FL.
Online and digital experience
“Building resilience among security professionals begins with knowledge, and GSX is where global security professionals turn to up their security game,” said John A. Petruzzi, Jr., CPP, 2021 President, ASIS International.
“GSX is a particularly powerful tool for security professionals, and I am excited that we are able to offer up the GSX 2021 experience to global participants both in an in-person and an online digital format.”
Safety protocols
ASIS International’s top priority is the health and safety of GSX stakeholders – attendees, exhibitors, speakers, sponsors, staff, and vendors.
The OCCC is one of the largest venues in the U.S. to receive the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, recognised as the third-party gold standard in cleanliness and disease prevention.
The OCCC is collaborating with Orlando Health – a premier, established healthcare system – to create a medical concierge program for conventions. The OCCC will continue to evaluate its response and consult with health and industry experts to ensure the implementation of rigorous bio-risk protocols in response to the ongoing health emergency.
Collaboration with Safe Expo
ASIS is also pleased to announce its partnership with Safe Expo, the preeminent service provider for pre-event health planning support, onsite implementation, and post-event health monitoring, as an additional precaution to ensure a safe and healthy environment for those attending GSX 2021 in person.
For those planning to attend GSX 2021 in person, please get familiarised with the event’s health and safety protocols on the event website.
Cybersecurity management
GSX will offer security professionals the tools to tackle cybersecurity attacks and physical security challenges
If security is an endless game of offense and defense, the stakes have never been higher. As quickly as new threats are thwarted, new vulnerabilities are exposed, with cybersecurity attacks growing more organised by the day and physical security experiencing unprecedented challenges of its own.
New risks require new rules of engagement—and GSX will offer security professionals the tools they need to stay at the top of their game.
GSX All-Access Pass
The GSX All-Access Pass unlocks six themed learning theatres and 80+ live sessions, including inspiring education sessions, expert-led tracks, exhibitor presentations, timely General Sessions, and digital content available before, during, and after the on-site event.
All-Access Pass registrants will be able to access GSX sessions through 31 December and are eligible to receive up to 21 CPEs towards recertification. The full session lineup will be revealed in May.
In-person opportunities at GSX
If one plans to attend GSX in person, they’ll have lots of opportunities to visit a vibrant trade show, to connect with industry leaders to discuss today’s most critical issues, get an advance look at the latest innovations, and gain powerful strategies that will foil attacks compromising their organisation’s safety.
Digital learning at GSX
For those attending digitally, ASIS has further refined its industry-leading approach. From the first digital kickoff event on 15 September until 31 December, GSX registrants will be able to connect to the global security community and thought leadership at every turn.
Tune in to live-streamed events from two learning theaters during 27-29 September, engage in live Q&As and speaker interviews during preview and encore events, and know what is happening each step of the way through the GSX platform.