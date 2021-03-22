ASIS International, the world's largest association for security management professionals, has announced its decision to move its Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021 to a hybrid experience with in-person and digital features that will take place 27-29 September, 2021.

Hybrid event experience

The three-day event features daily global keynote and game-changer presenters, as well as concurrent education sessions that focus on the most pressing issues faced by the security profession. This integrated event will be hosted in-person at the Orange County Convention Center, located in Orlando, Florida, as well as online via the GSX event portal.

This past year left an indelible mark on how we gather, learn and network"

“This past year left an indelible mark on how we gather, learn and network. We took these key learnings into consideration, along with our new reality in re-designing the GSX experience,” stated John A. Petruzzi, Jr., CPP, 2021 President, ASIS International.

Global expansion of GSX offerings

John adds, “The event will showcase content related to how the world has changed and how we need to evolve our thinking around global security and safety in protecting people, property and intellectual assets. Another priority for us was to expand GSX offerings on a global scale, so that security professionals anywhere in the world would have access to our best-in-class digital and in-person content and experience.”

The acclaimed GSX education lineup, developed by security professionals for security professionals, addresses the most pressing topics and challenges to security professionals, enabling attendees to curate their experience, whether attending in-person or digitally, to advance their knowledge and understanding around these subject areas.

GSX 2021

GSX 2021 will include more than 80 education sessions, which will cover a range of topics from national security to community safety. Registrants will be able to choose how to connect to the GSX experience. All access registrants will be able to earn 21 CPEs. Additionally, all-access in-person registrants will have access to pre- and post-show exclusive content.

The digital audience will enjoy access to a broadcast studio format, watching some sessions live with the in-person audience, exclusive live interviews, and on-demand sessions.

Adherence to health and safety protocols

We recognise that security professionals are straddling two worlds simultaneously - physical and virtual"

The health and safety of all GSX stakeholders, including attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, staff, and vendors, is of the highest priority. Attendees can learn more about the health and safety protocols for GSX on the official event website page. GSX partner, the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), has been certified as a Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation venue.

Recognised as the gold standard of safe venues, the OCCC is one of the largest venues in the United States of America, to receive the GBAC STAR accreditation. The OCCC will continue to evaluate its response and consult with health and industry experts, in order to ensure the implementation of rigorous biorisk protocols in response to the ongoing health emergency.

“In developing GSX 2021, we recognise that security professionals are straddling two worlds simultaneously - physical and virtual,” stated Peter O’Neil, FASAE, CAE, CEO, ASIS International.

Free admission for law enforcement and first responders

Peter adds, “While many professionals are focused on the health and safety of global citizens, security professionals are an essential element of that and more. By offering a truly integrated approach, GSX 2021 promises to be an event of the highest quality for the security profession.”

Wednesday, September 29 marks Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at GSX 2021, which honours the individuals who make communities and the world a safer place. As a thank you for their service, all law enforcement, military and first responders will receive free admission to GSX that day.