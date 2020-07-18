ASIS International, the world’s association for security management professionals, has announced its educational lineup for Global Security Exchange Plus (GSX+) 2020, taking place 21-25-September. The impressive slate includes more than 100 scheduled and on-demand sessions, organised into five subject matter areas, and reinforces ASIS’s commitment to providing the most diverse, thought-provoking, educational programs for security professionals worldwide. Through GSX+, attendees can earn up to 25 CPEs. Attendees with an All-Access pass will be able to access GSX+ sessions through 31 December.
Security professionals
“With GSX+, security professionals from across the globe can learn, network and connect with the latest ideas and technologies in the security management space,” said Mark Schreiber, CPP, GSX+ 2020 Call for Presentations Selection Committee Chair.
“This year has presented much disruption and some unique challenges for security professionals everywhere, and our committee has worked extremely hard to curate and develop the most informative educational lineup, while addressing the practical needs of global security management professionals-by security professionals for security professionals. This is a process that has been months in the making, and we continually adapted to address those subjects that resulted from the new environment we all find ourselves in.”
Subject matter areas for security
The GSX+ session lineup addresses the most pressing topics vital to today's security professional, delivered in a virtual format. The five subject matter areas include National Security, Physical and Operational Security, Risk Management, Digital Transformation/Information Security, and Leadership and Managing within Organisations-enabling attendees to find the sessions most relevant to their own educational and organisational needs.
Keynote presentations include:
- General Stanley McChrystal
4-star general and former commander of U.S. and International forces in Afghanistan, will address the topic, Leading in a New World. Taking lessons from his crisis management and strategic operations playbook, General McChrystal will provide practical and actionable guidance on what it takes to lead successfully in a rapidly shifting world landscape.
Cybersecurity expert
- Keren Elazari
CISSP, a former hacker turned cybersecurity expert, is an internationally celebrated speaker, researcher, and author on all matters of cybersecurity. Her 2014 TED talk, viewed by millions, helped shape the global conversation about the role of hackers and the evolution of cybersecurity in the information age.
Her presentation, The Future of Cybersecurity, addresses how cybersecurity has evolved from protecting one’s secrets to becoming one’s way of life. Elazari will shed light on emerging security threats, attackers’ techniques, what one can learn from hackers, and practical ideas on how to build a safe future for any type of organisation seeking to maintain business as normal in these unprecedented times.
To explore the complete list of educational sessions and subject matter areas, one may visit the company website.