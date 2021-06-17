ASIS International, the association for security management professionals, announces its programming lineup for the hybrid Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021, with in-person and digital experiences taking place 27-29 September at the Orange County Convention Centre (OCCC) in Orlando, Florida and via the online GSX event platform.
Tackling vital issues
Encompassing 80+ sessions tackling vital issues in the security profession, the GSX education lineup will be staged across six learning theatres at the in-person event:
- Offensive Strategies: Preparing for an Attack
- Defensive Strategies: Surviving the Unexpected
- Game Plans: What’s Next for Security
- Highlight Reel: Best Practices
- Coaching: Building & Motivating Teams
- Future Plays: Navigate the Changing Landscape
Sessions from the Offensive Strategies and Defensive Strategies stages will be streamed live to digital attendees, with recordings of these sessions becoming available within 24 hours of their conclusion. Select sessions from the other stages will become available in the weeks following the in-person event.
Live-streamed sessions
Digital attendees will be able to chat and ask real-time questions to presenters
Digital attendees will be able to chat and ask real-time questions to presenters of the live-streamed sessions. The GSX All-Access experience will kick-off with ten digital sessions made available on-demand following the launch of the digital platform on 15 September. Both digital and in-person All-Access attendees will be able to access online GSX session recordings through 31 December. All-Access Pass registrants can earn up to 21 CPEs toward their recertification whether they attend the in-person or digital experience.
“Today’s unpredictable environment requires new rules of engagement,” said Lisa Terry, CPP, GSX 2021 Call for Presentations Selection Committee Chair. “The latest threats, emerging technologies, and advanced adversaries are constantly forcing security professionals to evolve their understanding and skill sets regularly.”
Game changer sessions
“GSX 2021, designed by security professionals for security professionals, is where global thought leaders present best practices, insights, and guidance on a wide range of security matters. Developing and designing GSX’s acclaimed education lineup has been months in the making, and includes timely subjects that have resulted from the new environment we all find ourselves in.”
The GSX session lineup includes expert-led deep dives that can improve the practice of security professionals at any stage of their career, covering topics like access control, asset protection, surveillance, remote workforces, workplace violence, cybersecurity, business continuity, crisis management, resilience, and more. Additional game-changer sessions and keynote speakers will be announced in a few weeks.