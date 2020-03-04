At ISC West 2020 Arteco is launching Arteco VCA, the video analytics set that involves the digitalisation of video footage and the employment of sophisticated algorithms to classify object types and identify behaviour in real time, providing alerts and events to its users.
Video analytics allows cameras to be used in a wide range of markets providing a great return on investment, with applications such as: perimeter detection, vehicle classification, crowd control, abandoned object and parking management to name just a few.
Accurate false alarm minimisation
Arteco VCA has a whole set of algorithms that make it an incredible solution
The Arteco Video Content Analytics solution was designed to be easily set up and immediately employed by companies and users. Following Arteco’s motto ‘Security at First Sight’, security professionals can rely on a more effective detection procedure due to a made-to-measure approach that gives them the chance to apply multiple logical rules to create unique scenario for a single camera view and video streaming.
As a consequence, the user can count on an accurate false alarm minimisation and a feeling of extreme control over the scene. Arteco VCA has a whole set of algorithms that make it an incredible solution for an extremely wide range of applications. This is the list of the applicable filters, and much more is about to come:
- Intrusion detection
- Loitering
- Counting
- Object Classification
- Deep Learning Filter
- Speed Filter
- Appear & Disappear Filter
- Stopping Object Filter
- Dwell Filter
- Enter & Exit Filter
- Direction
- Wrong direction
- Tail Gating
- Abandoned Object
- Tamper Detection
Simplifying the forensic research
Arteco VCA allows the classification of static and moving objects on the basis of size and speed. In addition to the distinction between cars and larger vehicles, individuals and moving groups can be distinguished. The detection of moving subjects generates metadata that appears in real time in the video streaming and allows user to simplify the forensic research:
- Data and time
- Channel
- Type and name of the event
- Bounding box
- Classification, speed and size of the object
- Classification and reliability of Deep Learning
- Object colour
Providing specific and powerful algorithms
“Arteco’s mission is making the companies’ life easy when it comes to security. We developed Arteco VCA to be applicable to a wide range of markets, since it provides specific and powerful algorithms that make the security job the most accurate possible.” Said Giampaolo Sabbatani, CEO of Arteco. “And that is not all: we keep on working for interoperability, focusing on integrations, because we know the importance of approaching the customers with customised offers that meet their specific needs of security”.
There are several methods to design a security system using Arteco. In the past they had to have a server on each site that linked back to the control room or client PC’s. With the drive of Asian manufactures to reduce the price of surveillance equipment, the company found that clients, convinced by such offering, had to find out that they do not have the full flexibility of being hardware agnostic.
Unlimited freedom and flexibility
As a consequence, they have been requesting that Arteco developed a solution to integrate with the existing equipment. The company is pleased to say that they have such solution! Now a client can use the lower cost hardware, but still have the ability to use a solution such as Arteco NEXT which now gives them almost unlimited freedom and flexibility.
The events can be generated either by the NVR/DVR itself or may be generated on the edge by the camera itself
This is the most common scenario: The HikVision and/or Dahua DVR/NVR can be deployed on the remote site and communicate with a local and/or remote control-room. The events can be generated either by the NVR/DVR itself or may be generated on the edge by the camera itself. The control room may be on the local LAN or situated remotely. Events and/or live video will be received in the control room by the operators.
Normal IP camera channels
Employing the RTSP steam, two paths can be taken:
- In the state of good internet connection speed, Arteco Next interface can centralise and receive 24/7 video and provide a redundant storage as if the video stream was provided by normal IP camera
- In state of low internet connection speed, Arteco Next interface can centralise and receive only events in the form of a snapshot from NVR/DVR devices on the field, and finally access to recorded video on the NVR/DVR.