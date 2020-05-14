Arteco Global continues on its success and expansion plans in South America. The globally renowned company in the production of Video Management Software and known for its ability to customise its offerings has announced opening a new office in Argentina for business development in Latin America, while continues to consider the region as an area of great expansion.
After Mexico, with the operational office that also deals with Peru, Colombia and Chile, Arteco focuses on a market that has been growing constantly since 2011, with an annual average of +10%.
Latin America expansion
Andres specialised as a Business Intelligence/Data Analysis consultant
Andres Quevedo has been named Business Developer of the Argentine office. He is also Systems Engineer from the National Technological University (UTN) of Argentina. He has served as professor of Artificial Intelligence at UCEMA.
Andres started his career as a programmer and then specialised as a Business Intelligence/Data Analysis consultant, developing activities in Argentina and the United States. In this sphere, he concentrated on developing the business for IT companies specialised in vertical markets such as oil and gas, transportation, telecommunications, government, industry, among others.
Video management systems, video analytics firm
For the past 15 years, his business has focused on the world of electronic security, developing companies throughout the Latin American region, specialising in video management systems, video analytics, and comprehensive security systems.
"Arteco is a new and interesting challenge. In Argentina, we will work to put Arteco on the list of the biggest names in security," said Quevedo, adding "Arteco is a team that is achieving excellent results throughout the world. Even in Latin America, Together with my colleagues from Mexico, we are confident that we can achieve important objectives.”
Giampaolo Sabbatani, CEO of Arteco Global, states "Argentina is for us a new outpost in the vast South American market, which is highly articulated, but also very promising. In Argentina, the growth of the security market has been constant in recent years and Italy is among the countries that have a privileged channel for exports also in our industrial sector. The challenge is great, but we accept it."