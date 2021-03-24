Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with global cybersecurity company Secureworks® to offer a comprehensive portfolio of software and services that deliver scalable, complementary security solutions to the European channel.
Meeting cybersecurity needs
It is imperative that digital transformation is protected from evolving threats
The collaboration between Arrow and Secureworks intends to deliver the ability of businesses to digitise, and to do so securely. As a software-driven security solution, Secureworks will provide Arrow with a streamlined way to meet growing customer demand for cybersecurity.
As organisations grow in technical complexities through digitisation, there is an ever-increasing number of endpoints and applications that become open to the threat of cyber-attack especially within cloud environments and in the network infrastructure. It is imperative that digital transformation is protected from those evolving threats whilst allowing organisations to innovate and grow.
Products and services
Secureworks has joined forces with Arrow for its capabilities in channel recruitment, channel enablement, and sales support. Channel partners that join the Secureworks Global Partner Program have access to valuable partner-only benefits, such as deal registration, lead allocation, clear rules of engagement, and financial benefits, where permitted. Channel partners may also apply for marketing development funds.
Products and services available through the new distribution agreement include Secureworks Taegis™ XDR (Extended Detection and Response), Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Taegis VDR, and the Secureworks Incident Management Retainer, for proactive and emergency incident response.
Cyber-Attack Solutions
“We are very excited to expand our relationship with Arrow, enabling them to market and resell Secureworks leading software products and incident response services to their extensive value-added reseller network throughout Europe,” said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer at Secureworks. “Arrow has been a preferred distributor of Secureworks in North America, and it’s well-positioned globally to enable our channel partner community to deliver Secureworks products and services to the European cybersecurity market.”
Alexis Brabant, vice president of sales of Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA said, “With a large network of leading manufacturers and service providers, Arrow can deliver a broad range of solutions to cover the entire technology ecosystem. The threat of cyber-attacks has never been bigger, and Arrow welcomes working with Secureworks to offer a solution that enables customers to focus on scaling their business whilst having the knowledge that their security can scale as rapidly to protect their data from attack.”