Armis®, the agentless device security platform, and Viakoo®, a pioneer in automated IoT cyber hygiene, announce a partnership that brings together IoT device discovery and remediation. The number of connected Enterprise IoT devices used in workplaces across all industries is exploding.
Experts say that by 2025, one should expect more than 40 billion of these devices interwoven into our everyday lives. And although these devices help improve efficiency and reliability, they lack the management and security needed to keep them safe from cyberattacks.
Traditional asset management
Most enterprise IoT, operational technology (OT), and biomedical devices have limited on-board security controls. Traditional asset management and security products can't see unmanaged and IoT devices that can't host software agents. Active network scanners can cause sensitive OT equipment or critical patient-connected devices to malfunction. And misconfigured or unpatched devices can expose vulnerabilities that create a massive attack surface and considerable risk.
When an out-of-compliance device is found, the best outcome is to remediate potential risks and to return the device to service. Armis detects such out-of-compliance devices, and Viakoo can trigger certain actions on them, like firmware updates, configuration modifications, certificate refresh, and password changes, which can remediate risk.
Achieving greater value
Devices that can’t be remediated would continue to be monitored by Armis for suspicious or malicious behaviour and quarantine. Both the Armis and Viakoo platforms are agentless, do not require the installation of any hardware in the environment, and install in as little as minutes, using the infrastructure one already has, with no network changes.
Armis integrates with Viakoo and other IT security and management systems just as easily, from the firewall to the NAC to the SIEM, letting the user achieve greater value and more automated response. “Viakoo solves a difficult and necessary task by automating cyber vulnerability remediation,” said Peter Doggart, VP Business Development, and Global Channel at Armis.
Eliminating cyber vulnerabilities
“Our integration provides a best-in-class solution for organisations to quickly eliminate cyber vulnerabilities and be in control of their IoT infrastructure. Together, Armis and Viakoo provide a unified cybersecurity vulnerability management solution for unmanaged, medical, OT, and IoT devices - critical for any IT or security team.”
“Unmanaged IoT devices represent the largest attack surface within an organisation,” said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. “Armis has the most comprehensive solution to discover these devices; now, combined with Viakoo, customers can quickly and cost-effectively make these devices secure, visible, and capable of delivering their full value.”