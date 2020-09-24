Arlo Technologies, Inc., one of the providers of internet-connected camera brands, announced the addition of two wire-free security cameras to its Arlo Essential Series: the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight and Arlo Essential. The Essential Series delivers the peace of mind every family needs to feel protected, both outside and inside the home.
The series is highlighted by the Essential XL Spotlight Camera which features an integrated, extended-life battery that works for up to one year on one charge and an integrated spotlight with colour night vision.
Essential XL Spotlight
The two new cameras both feature 1080p HD video, two-way audio, motion detection alerts and a built-in siren
The two new cameras both feature 1080p HD video, two-way audio, motion detection alerts and a built-in siren – all in a beautifully compact, easy-to-install, wire-free design. The Essential XL Spotlight Camera is available now for pre-order at major retailers, while the Arlo Essential Camera will be available 2020 holiday season. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is available now (launched June 2020) at major retailers and Arlo website.
"Our feature-packed Essential Series offers wire-free cameras that are as easy to install as they are affordable, providing families with a range of features so they can choose the solution that's right for their home," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "The Essential XL Spotlight camera highlights the collection, enabling continuous security and peace of mind with extended battery life. Perfect for installing in hard to access or busy locations, the Essential XL Spotlight camera offers homeowners up to 12 months of battery on a single charge for added convenience, whether it's serving as a standalone solution or complementing an existing Arlo ecosystem."
Integrated Spotlight and Colour Night Vision
Features of the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera include:
- Extended Battery Life: One year of battery life on one charge, perfect for high traffic locations or areas that are difficult to reach so one can charge less frequently
- Integrated Spotlight: Let's one see what's lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity; spotlight can be motion activated or manually turned on
- 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality
- Built-in Siren: Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app
- Colour Night Vision: See colour even at night thanks to an integrated spotlight
Weather-Resistant and motion detection
- Full High Definition Camera: Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p
- Weather-Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors
- Motion Detection and Alerts: Alerts sent directly to one’s phone when motion is detected
- 130° Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view
- Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control
Each of the Arlo Essential Series wire-free cameras feature an integrated battery and are designed for quick and easy installation or placement nearly anywhere – inside or out, rain or shine.
Wire-free cameras
A direct to a WiFi connection enables the Arlo Essential Series wire-free cameras to function as a stand-alone home security solution without the need for a separate SmartHub or Base Station. Users with an existing Arlo security system can however, link their Arlo Essential Series cameras to a compatible Arlo SmartHub (VMB4540, VMB5000) or Base Station (VMB4000, VMB4500) to enable local storage recording and enhance camera range and battery life.
The purchase of an Arlo Essential Series wire-free camera unlocks a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart.
1080p video recordings
Users will receive access to 30-days of rolling 1080p video recordings to store and view video clips. Notification settings can be adjusted, enabling Arlo Smart subscribers to fully customise their experience to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages.
Arlo Smart's e911 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera's location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.