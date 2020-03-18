Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar), a globally renowned IP-based megapixel camera technology and video surveillance solutions provider, has unveiled multiple high performance cameras for the ConteraIP megapixel (MP) series. The four new models build upon the high performance, superior image quality, outstanding reliability, ease of installation, and competitive pricing that are the hallmarks of ConteraIP.

“We’ve taken the most in-demand form factors from our proven MegaIP single, dual, and multi-sensor camera families to bring similar choices to our expanding ConteraIP series,” said Brad Donaldson, Vice President of Product Development at Arecont Vision Costar. “ConteraIP will now address an even wider variety of challenging customer requirements as these new NDAA-compliant cameras roll out in coming weeks.”

ConteraIP MicroDome LX cameras

Indoor models feature a built-in microphone, while the outdoor MicroDome LX includes integrated IR illuminators

The newly unveiled ConteraIP MicroDome LX IP cameras offer customers the choice of indoor ultra-low profile flush mount models for discreet surveillance or compact surface mount versions for indoor/outdoor use. Indoor models feature a built-in microphone, while the outdoor MicroDome LX includes integrated IR illuminators. All MicroDome LX cameras deliver up to 30fps of megapixel video and include a motorised remote focus lens for rapid setup, with choice of 1080p (2.1MP) or 5MP resolution.

The new ConteraIP MicroDome Duo LX offers twin, independent domes with motorised remote focus lens, each capable of up to 30fps of megapixel video. The Duo is ideal for indoor/outdoor applications such as coverage of hallways, walkways, and corners, or for monitoring ATMs or POS terminals where a 4-sensor Omni or panoramic camera may not be suitable. The compact platform brings models with 4 (2x1080p), 10 (2x5MP), or 16 (2x8MP) MP resolution choices, each with twin remote focus motorised lenses.

ConteraIP Omni LX cameras

AV Costar continues to build upon its legacy of surveillance industry leadership in adjustable-view multi-sensor models with the unveiling of the new ConteraIP Omni LX. The highly flexible remote-focus camera series offers 4 high resolution megapixel sensors with motorised remote focus lenses for easy installation and setup.

Omni LX offers the choice of 8 (4x1080p) or 20 (4x5MP) megapixel resolution with the customer’s choice of interchangeable lenses. Each sensor can be adjusted to the perfect individual view then remotely focused. The Omni LX delivers up to 360-degrees of non-stop coverage of virtually any scene for complete situational awareness. The Omni LX reduces complexity and cost, using a single PoE IP cable, IP address, and VMS license (on most VMS systems) instead of multiples of each being required for individual single-sensor cameras.

NightView low light technology and H.265 compression

ConteraIP cameras offer enhanced WDR up to 120db for varied lighting conditions, NightView low light technology, and H.265 with SnapStream+ & M-JPEG support. Other common features are high frame rates, defog technology, on screen display, MicroSD card support (most models), and multi-streaming capability.

Just as in the entire MegaIP camera family, all four of the new ConteraIP models include both NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act H. R. 2500) and ONVIF compliance, plus are IP66 environmental and IK10 impact resistance rated.

360-degree Fisheye Panoramic and multi-sensor cameras

Existing ConteraIP models include compact single sensor 360-degree Fisheye Panoramic cameras

With the addition of these newest megapixel models, the ConteraIP camera series covers an even wider range of video surveillance and security system needs for a wide range of applications.

Existing ConteraIP models include the compact single sensor 360-degree Fisheye Panoramic cameras with built-in microphone and two award-winning multi-sensor cameras - the 4-sensor 180-degree Panoramic with integrated IR and the Omni LX Remote Setup, which features 4 remotely positioned and focused motorised sensors for the ultimate ease of installation and configuration with non-stop surveillance across up to 360 degrees of coverage.

ConteraIP Indoor Dome and Micro Bullet cameras

The ConteraIP family further includes single-sensor ConteraIP Indoor Dome and award-winning indoor/outdoor Micro Bullet, Bullet, and standard Outdoor Dome models. EX series Bullet and Dome models complete the ConteraIP lineup, offering choice of standard and optional advanced analytics.

Visitors can see the newest ConteraIP series in action at the Costar booth, #8045, at ISC West 2020, which has now been rescheduled to July 20-22 in the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.