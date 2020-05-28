Arcules, a globally renowned provider of integrated cloud-based security services, has announced that it has appointed Michael Hygild as Director of Sales, EMEA, effective from July 1, 2020.
The addition of Hygild to the Arcules leadership team will help to accelerate the company’s current momentum and ignite its next phase of growth. In his new role, Hygild will be responsible for strategic sales initiatives, including channel programs, within Europe.
Strategic sales expert
Hygild joins Arcules from Hikvision where he managed the Hikvision Europe - Nordic business unit, focusing on rapidly expanding the company’s reach and growth strategies in its early stage.
Previously, Hygild led strategic sales efforts within Hikvision within the Nordic region. During his tenure, Hygild drove the development and successful execution of sales and business development initiatives to significantly expand the reach and use of the company’s solutions.
‘Sales Excellence of the Year’ award nominee
He was recently selected as one of four finalists for ‘Sales Excellence of the Year’ by Business Denmark and TACK International, awarded to sales leaders who have achieved high levels of sales expertise and execution across Denmark.
“Michael Hygild brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and experience to Arcules, including first-hand insight into the complexities and challenges our customers face in building the next evolution of video surveillance and security infrastructures,” said Nigel Waterton, Chief Revenue Officer, Arcules.
Nigel adds, “As we expand our sales organisation, Michael’s ability to go deep into markets, navigate executive and committee sales, and create exponential growth will be essential for the next phase of our expansion. The success we are having in the market has allowed us to attract someone of Michael’s caliber who represents an ideal fit to help lead our sales initiatives.”
IP cameras and video surveillance solutions promoter
Hygild was also instrumental in developing a security department for a European IT distributor
In his nearly 20 years of experience, Michael Hygild has managed sales teams and general business operations in the video surveillance market and played a pivotal role in expanding the adoption of IP cameras for a wide range of businesses.
Hygild was also instrumental in developing a security department for a European IT distributor, offering significant experience driving business from all points in the supply chain.
Delivery of cloud-based services
As Director of Sales for EMEA region for Arcules, Michael Hygild will help expand and grow the company’s go-to-market strategy while identifying new revenue streams for the delivery of cloud-based services designed specifically for video surveillance and security use cases.
“Arcules’ ability to deliver cloud services that are simple, scalable and secure are unlike anything else in the industry,” said Michael Hyglid, adding “As we continue to see more and more organisations embrace the cloud for its ease of usability and utmost reliability, I’m excited to be helping them experience the true potential of the cloud and address the changing needs of the modern business.”