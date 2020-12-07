Manufacturer rep firm LAR Group to provide sales, support and resources to customers and partners across the region
Arcules, the foremost provider of unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions, announced that the company will expand its reach into Latin America, engaging manufacturer’s representative firm LAR Group to promote the Arcules Unified Cloud Security Platform across the region.
Cloud-based video, access control, analytics
With offices in Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Columbia, Guatemala and Argentina, LAR Group will provide the Arcules platform to distributors, integrators, A&Es, and end-users, along with a complete range of resources aimed at expanding the company’s cloud-based video, access control and analytics to customers.
The partnership will help Arcules continue establishing its global presence, following its expansion into EMEA earlier this year.
Expanding security capabilities
“The markets we serve are ready for cloud-based physical security that allows the freedom and flexibility to use existing surveillance and camera infrastructure, with an intelligent platform that unifies video, access control and analytics,” said Glenn Patrizio, CEO, LAR Group.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this option to our customers and partners, allowing them to expand their security capabilities with a scalable and intuitive platform.”
Representative company
In the last 17 years, LAR Group has become the major representative company for electronic security manufacturers across Latin America, building a strong network of clients that encompasses not only distributors and integrators, but also architects, engineers and end-users that look toward the company to provide cutting-edge security solutions to solve today’s biggest challenges.
Building presence and business
“Security is of paramount importance throughout Latin America, driving the growth of the industry and demand for solutions that are open, scalable and flexible enough to withstand the constantly changing nature of physical security,” said Nigel Waterton, CRO, Arcules.
“Arcules sees a lot of opportunity in Latin America to provide businesses with the kind of intelligence and oversight needed to protect assets and people, which is why engaging with a rep firm that truly understands the market will help Arcules build its presence and business in the region.”