Arcules, innovators in integrated video and access control cloud services, announces the appointment of Bruce Nisbet as Senior Director of Sales. In this role, Nisbet will help guide the regional sales teams and develop strategic initiatives for expanding the reach of the company’s cloud-based services in key markets.
With more than 30 years of security, video surveillance, sales and management experience, Nisbet has executed successful sales strategies and business development initiatives for solutions and services across the IP video surveillance, Internet of Things (IoT) and video management markets.
Security and business optimisation
Bruce brings significant experience that will help expand the company’s channel program"
Nisbet joins Arcules from Hanwha Techwin America, where he was instrumental in driving sales planning and management. His proven ability to manage diverse sales teams at 3VR, Schneider Electric and Pelco will be a valuable asset as Arcules expands the reach of cloud-based services across the industry.
“Bruce brings significant experience that will help expand the company’s channel program and go-to-market strategy while leading our sales teams to create new opportunities for revenue,” said Nigel Waterton, Chief Revenue Officer, Arcules. “Arcules continues to focus efforts on the next phase of the company’s growth, and identifying the talent and vision needed for this endeavor is crucial to that goal. We look forward to the impact Bruce will have on Arcules’ ability to address evolving customer needs for security and business optimisation.”
Growing list of customers
With significant growth in customer deployments around the world, such as the recent announcement of its work with WeWork, Arcules has also made several additions to its regional sales and product management teams, designed to expand engineering, sales and service capabilities to its growing list of customers and integrator partners.
Before joining Arcules, Prakash held the roles of Vice President of Product and Director
Morgan Prakash has been named Director of Product Management and is responsible for overseeing the company’s product development and coordinating the activities of the marketing, sales and customer support teams for product launches and updates. Before joining Arcules, Prakash held the roles of Vice President of Product and Director of Product Strategy for Raintree Systems and was Senior Product Manager for Kareo.
Addition of strategic product management
Arcules also boosted its sales team with the addition of four regional sales managers who have extensive experience in security and IT markets: Julie McGregor, Northwest; Tom Buettgen, Midwest; Emmett Rooney, Southeast; Breanne Menees, Southwest; and Nick Gega, New York City/Northeast. Additionally, Aaron Newman was promoted from sales engineer to regional sales manager, East.
“As Arcules works to educate the market on the benefits that the cloud provides to enterprises and provide an alternative to costly on-premise-only solutions, the addition of strategic product management and sales team members helps us to achieve this goal,” said Andreas Pettersson, CEO, Arcules. “We are eager to have the opportunity to leverage the years of experience that our sales team brings to the organisation as we look toward providing our cloud services to more global companies. Building a smarter, more secure world through the delivery of cloud services is our primary goal.”