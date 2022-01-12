Arctic Wolf®, a pioneer in security operations, announces the appointment of Dan Schiappa as Chief Product Officer. Schiappa brings more than 20 years of experience across the technology and security sectors and joins Arctic Wolf on the heels of rapid global growth and accelerated demand for its Security Operations Platform.
He will be responsible for driving Arctic Wolf’s innovation strategy as they grow and expand their product offerings to new markets, channels and partnerships to meet explosive customer demand—especially in the enterprise sector.
Respected industry luminary
Schiappa is a respected industry luminary and has held product leadership and executive roles for Sophos, RSA, and Microsoft, among others, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer at Sophos. Prior to joining Sophos, Dan served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Identity and Data Protection Group at RSA, the Security Division of EMC.
At RSA, Dan managed a business unit with responsibility for authentication, identity management, anti-fraud, encryption and data centre operations. Previously, he held several General Manager positions at Microsoft Corporation, including Windows security, Microsoft Passport/Live ID, and Mobile Services. Dan was the key business leader for Microsoft’s BitLocker and Rights Management services.
Strategic industry alliances
Prior to Microsoft, Dan was the Chief Executive Officer of Vingage Corporation, a video server provider acquired by L3 Mobilevision, and was an Executive at PictureVision, an online digital imaging company acquired by Kodak. Dan also held Senior Technical Roles at Informix Software and Oracle Corporation.
“Through leading product innovation and strategic industry alliances, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is the backbone of our company, and the platform has scaled to protect multiple attack surfaces and deliver automated threat detection and response at scale, with the ease of our concierge delivery model,” said Nick Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arctic Wolf.
Entire security ecosystem
“With surging demand to deliver critical outcomes across the entire security ecosystem—especially in the enterprise sector—we are excited to welcome Dan to our leadership team. He will enable and drive a vision for our teams that delivers on the product innovation and industry alliances that have placed Arctic Wolf at the front of the pack.”
“Arctic Wolf is in rarified air in terms of business momentum, platform innovation, and demand for security operations,” added Schiappa, Chief Product Officer, Arctic Wolf. “The platform scale, feature development, and alliance network led by the teams here is impressive, and I’m thrilled to join the company to continue adding value to all our solutions. Our vision is to help a surging customer base fend off the latest cyber threats with a leading technology platform built to end cyber risk.”
Top managed detection
The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud has scaled to meet surging demand across a global footprint. Built on an open XDR architecture, the platform has scaled to ingest, parse, enrich, and analyse over 1.6 trillion security events and 1.3 petabytes of data each week from over one million licenced users for more than 2,300 global customers. This momentum is driven by a strong uptick in demand for the technology in the enterprise market, demonstrated by Arctic Wolf’s 510% year-over-year large enterprise ARR growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
The company recently continued its expansion into the EMEA region, with the opening of its first European security operations centre in Frankfurt, Germany. Arctic Wolf also ascended to a Leadership position on the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services for 2021. Arctic Wolf also was recognised as a top managed detection and response product by CRN in the 2021 Product of the Year Awards.