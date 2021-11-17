Aqua Security, a globally renowned pure-play cloud native security solutions provider, has announced a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, together with the appointment of Capital One’s Chief Information Security Officer, Chris Betz to Aqua’s Executive Advisory Board.
Cloud native security solutions
The announcement further validates Aqua Security’s leadership as a cloud native security solution provider for financial services providers. Aqua Security has more than doubled its revenue in financial services, in the past 12 months and counts 10 of the top 20 banks in the world, among its customers.
“Threat actors are shifting their focus to the Cloud, and heavily regulated industries, like financial services, need to prioritise cloud native security, to reduce risk and meet compliance requirements,” said Jay Emmanuel, Partner at Capital One Ventures.
Cloud native application protection platform
We are thrilled to partner with Aqua at a pivotal moment in this high-growth industry"
Jay Emmanuel adds, “Aqua is a leader and innovator in the industry, and a strong, full-life-cycle cloud native application protection platform in the market. We are thrilled to partner with Aqua at a pivotal moment in this high-growth industry.”
“I’m super excited to be joining the Executive Advisory Board at Aqua,” said Chris Betz, adding “One of the most powerful approaches to cyber security is to focus on making the secure way the easy way. This is where Aqua is a game-changer, particularly when it comes to cloud native security. I’m looking forward to working with the Aqua team to think about the unique cyber security challenges we face in the financial sector.”
Series E funding enables explosive growth
Following a US$ 135 million Series E funding round in March 2021, Aqua Security has experienced explosive growth, doubling its install base. Aqua Security now serves more than 25 per cent of the Fortune 100 companies and recently expanded into new key markets, including Federal, Asia Pacific, and Australia.
“Our full-life-cycle approach to cloud native security is the driver behind our company’s rapid growth,” said Dror Davidoff, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Aqua Security.
Investment from Capital One Ventures
Dror Davidoff adds, “Many vendors claim they offer full cloud native security, but in reality, the ‘security’ is missing. They only offer visibility. With the additional support of Capital One, we will continue to make the Cloud, a safer place for enterprises.”
Preparing for its next phase of growth, Aqua Security bolstered its executive leadership with four new C-suite appointments, in recent months, including Limor Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Smith as Chief Revenue Officer, the company’s first-ever Chief Customer Officer, Sharon Eilon, and first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Richards. Together, these industry veterans will help the company continue to accelerate its financial and customer growth.