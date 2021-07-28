APi Group Corporation (APi Group) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Chubb Fire & Security Business (Chubb) from Carrier Global Corporation for an enterprise value of US$ 3.1 billion, which is comprised of US$ 2.9 billion cash and approximately US$ 200 million of assumed liabilities and other adjustments.
Chubb Fire & Security
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Chubb has approximately 13,000 employees globally and a sales and service network that spans 17 countries, serving more than 1.5 million customer sites in Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. The business is a globally recognised fire safety and security provider, offering customers complete and reliable services, from design and installation to monitoring and ongoing maintenance.
Russell (Russ) Becker, APi Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) stated, “This is a very exciting day in the history of APi. We have spent a tremendous amount of time evaluating several transformative opportunities, as well as more traditional acquisitions. With the acquisition of Chubb, we see a tremendous amount of accelerated organic growth and margin expansion opportunities across our combined platform.”
Major life safety services provider
Russ Becker adds, “There is also significant opportunity to leverage Chubb’s 200+ year history of providing statutorily required and route-based services through its internationally recognised brand. We look forward to providing additional details during our conference call today at 9:00 am (Eastern Time) and we look forward to welcoming Chubb’s 13,000 employees to our family of businesses.”
APi Group’s Co-Chair, Sir Martin E. Franklin commented, “The acquisition of Chubb transforms APi into the world’s leading life safety services provider. We believe the transaction will be highly accretive with significant synergy opportunities. Together, the business can move faster and more efficiently, globally leveraging the expertise and ability of our combined 26,000 dedicated and talented employees.”
Strategic investment
APi Group’s Co-Chair, James E. Lillie said, “This acquisition meets all of our previously stated, key strategic investment criteria. Chubb has a history of strong free cash flow generation, they are leaders in their niche markets and have an experienced leadership team. The acquisition strengthens our strategic platform and expands our geographical reach as the combined entity will have market-leading positions in key geographies.”
He adds, “Importantly, 50%+ of our revenue will be service based with meaningful, statutorily-required, recurring revenue. We believe there is significant future value creation potential both through organic growth opportunities, as well as through continued incremental transformational and bolt-on M&A.
New customer relationships in multiple markets
James Lillie further stated, “We are delighted to welcome a combined US$ 800 million investment in perpetual preferred equity from Blackstone and Viking Global Investors. Blackstone has a significant global property portfolio, which as our partner we expect to provide the combined company the opportunity to open new customer relationships in multiple markets.”
David Blitzer, Global Head of Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities, said “We are excited to partner with the APi team by investing in this highly strategic transaction. We believe the combined companies will be well positioned for long-term success and look forward to supporting their vision to create a global market leader.”
Funding via cash and perpetual preferred equity financing
For the trailing twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021, Chubb had revenue of approximately US$ 2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$ 213 million. The transaction is expected to close around year-end 2021 and is subject to a consultation process, and standard regulatory approvals. It will be funded through a combination of cash on hand, perpetual preferred equity financing, and debt.