In 2020, with the continuous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people have been infected around the globe.
Touchless security devices
In these uncertain times, with the ever-increasing demand for touchless security devices, Anviz, a globally renowned biometric security solutions firm, offers the latest touchless solutions - iris and face recognition access control terminals.
The company’s latest iris and face recognition access control terminals help reassure business owners, wrestling with the uncertainties of running their businesses, during this very challenging period.
Iris S2000 and FacePass 7 Series access control terminals
Anviz’s Iris (S2000) and FacePass (FacePass 7 Series) recognition terminals provide 100% touchless user authentication for a variety of applications, spanning access control, time & attendance, visitor management, etc. These terminals help:
- Detect if a person requesting access has an acceptable face mask or glasses.
- The face recognition readers have body temperature detection that will instantly alert and deny access to anyone trying to enter with body temperature above the acceptable range.
Efficient body temperature screening
Anviz’s iris and face recognition terminals feature a very powerful embedded dual core processor
Denying access to anyone with high body temperature prevents healthy individuals from being infected, especially in shipping facilities, airports, schools, commercial office buildings, pharmacies, grocery stores, and so on.
Anviz’s iris and face recognition terminals are a combination of a very powerful embedded dual core processor and the latest AI deep learning algorithm for high-level accuracy and quick matching-speed.
Featuring integrated thermal sensor
The capture time of the company’s touchless access control devices is less than 1 second and the matching speed is less than 0.5 second and its body temperature detection is accurate to within +/- 0.3 degrees Fahrenheit when a person stands within 20 inches of its integrated thermal sensor.
Anviz successfully launched 3 models of its touchless access control series.