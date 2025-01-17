Download PDF version Contact company
Anviz (a business unit of Xthings Group, Inc.) has officially launched an OSDP (Open Supervisory Device Protocol)-enabled access control solution. The goal is simple: improve the shortcomings of legacy access control systems while enabling bi-directional, secure data interactions between systems and components.

While communication standards ensure interoperability among diverse technologies designed and manufactured by global companies evolving standards like OSDP allow the application of technological advances and mitigation of external threats and vulnerabilities.

Legacy control protocols no longer meet industry needs

Data transmitted over Wiegand is not encrypted, creating security exposure and vulnerability

Legacy Wiegand functionality limits device capability to being a point-to-point system where the reader transmits data directly to the access control panel but not to other devices. Data transmitted over Wiegand is not encrypted, creating security exposure and vulnerability.

Anviz is fully committed to global security and privacy requirements, as exemplified by its adherence to GDPR compliance. The feature deployment of OSDP meets the customer’s goals of creating, enhancing, and maintaining secure and capable access control solutions. Once OSDP was released as an industry standard, Anviz mandated an internally driven and committed OSDP-focused feature enhancement goal.

OSDP: A more secure, feature-rich access control protocol

Since security is at the core of the OSDP access control protocol, modern OSDP-equipped access control systems and devices encrypt data and provide bi-directional communication, making them more secure--yet giving them greater application power and flexibility.

OSDP key advantages

Anviz OSDP-enabled devices can be deployed on legacy RS-485 networks

Anviz OSDP-enabled devices can be deployed on legacy RS-485 networks, so site impact on infrastructure is reduced.

When installed, the products offer data encryption for the highest data security, controller status monitoring at a glance, and visual feedback during user interaction.

Anviz support for Wiegand and OSDP

The SAC921 access controller supports legacy Wiegand readers and C2KA-OSDP readers. As shown, each door cassette on the SAC921 has connection points for legacy Wiegand and OSDP Anviz readers--for maximum installed or new site support.

Anviz is constantly refining and updating its security systems--optimising components to maintain maximum flexibility while staying ahead of evolving threats. They strive to provide products to business end users that enable them to benefit from higher security and enhanced features – but with the advantages of long-term, regular technology updates Anviz offers.

