Antaira Technologies, globally renowned developer and manufacturer of industrial networking devices and communication solutions for harsh environment applications, is proud to announce the expansion of its industrial networking infrastructure family with the introduction of the LNX-C800 and LNX-C800G Series.

LNX-C800 and LNX-C800G series

Antaira Technologies’ LNX-C800 and LNX-C800G series are 8- port industrial compact unmanaged Ethernet switches embedded with 8*10/100Tx RJ45 ports (8*10/100/1000 for LNX-C800G series). The compact form of the IP30 metal casing switch is significantly smaller than our LNX-800A and LNX-800AG series, which allows for a more versatile implementation.

Devices like security cameras, wireless access points, alarms, traffic controllers, sensors and tracking devices found in traffic management, oil and gas pipelines, and weather tracking could benefit from this compact version when space is limited. These compact switches also come with Antaira Technologies’ 5-year warranty.

