IP surveillance cameras are frequently mounted in hard-to-reach locations, such as deep inside tunnels or atop light poles. Cameras are also installed in remote sites to monitor unmanned field operations.

For administrators of IP network surveillance systems, these challenges offer a chance to strengthen system reliability and refine response strategies for addressing cameras that go offline.

PoE-enabled IP security cameras

PoE-enabled IP security cameras at times will stop communicating across the network

PoE-enabled IP security cameras at times will stop communicating across the network. To bring the camera back online, a simple power cycle could be all that is necessary. That’s where Antaira Power Remote Reset Technology (PRRT) comes in. PRRT enables customers to take immediate action against unexpected issues occurring at remote locations.

Select models of Antaira 802.3bt PoE-unmanaged switches and 802.3bt PoE media converters are now equipped with PRRT allowing users to reboot a remote IP camera or other PoE-powered device without physically visiting the location.

Antaira industrial bt PoE switches and media converters

Antaira PoE Ethernet switches are a reliable way to supply power and data to remote, hard-to-reach cameras by determining how much power each camera needs with a simple handshake.

Antaira unmanaged bt PoE switches provide Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, and Gigabit Ethernet for Layer 2 and Light Layer 3 networking.

Steps trigger the reset process

Site B is a control centre monitoring a surveillance system at Site A, miles away from each other

The PRRT function is demonstrated in the diagram. Site B is a control centre monitoring a surveillance system at Site A, miles away from each other. In the event a surveillance camera at remote Site A operates abnormally, users can reset it by unplugging the fibre cable from the PoE switch.

After three seconds, the fibre cable is reconnected. This step triggers the reset process and reboots the power at the PoE port which power cycles the surveillance camera, restoring communication and bringing the camera back online.

Antaira 802.3bt PoE Switches with PRRT

Antaira offers a range of IEEE 802.3bt unmanaged PoE switches equipped with PRRT, designed for reliable industrial networking applications: