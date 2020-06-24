Antaira Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of industrial networking devices and communication solutions for harsh environment applications and is proud to announce the expansion of its industrial networking infrastructure family with the introduction of the LMP-0702G-SFP-V2 and LMX-0702G-SFP-V2 series.
The new hardware update will be known as ‘V2’. The affected switches are listed below:
- LMP-0702G-SFP(-T)-V2
- LMP-0702G-SFP-24(-T)-V2
- LMX-0702G-SFP(-T)-V2
The new Version Two (V2) hardware delivers more horsepower under the hood allowing an entirely new operating system to be installed. With the new operating system comes a long list of new features that bring these smaller switches up to the same feature set as the larger port count Antaira Ethernet switches.
Two of the newest and important key features are multi-ring Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) and access control lists. ERPS is an open standard used for creating redundant link rings. Ring technology helps prevent system outages by creating multiple paths allowing data to make it to its destination even when a link has failed. Using an open standard for the ring allows a customer to not be trapped by a proprietary protocol.
Allowing a mixture of manufacturers’ products to be used in an application can also create the best solution. Network security has become increasingly important, while no one feature can assure a secure network, layers of features provide the best security. Access control lists make sure data can get to where it needs to go but all other traffic is blocked.
Minimising how data traffic flows on a network is an important step to securing any network. The new access control lists available with the new V2 hardware will allow an administrator to control this traffic and begin to secure the network. Antaira Technologies’ LMX-0702G-SFP-V2 Series managed Ethernet switch series is an ideal choice for Ethernet ring solutions with its two fibre optic ports supporting an open standard ring technology (ERPS).
With the new LMX-0702G-SFP’s smaller port count now added to the Antaira family of industrial switches, even applications requiring fewer ports have a solution that is the right fit. For example, campuses have networking rings consisting of hardened and industrial switches for outdoor environments that require a wide temperature-rated device.
These devices are able to communicate and send critical information back to an enterprise switch at a data centre. Antaira’s LMP-0702G-SFP-V2 Series industrial PoE switch can not only provide PoE ports (30 Watts) for security applications, but also fibre optic interfaces for long-range connectivity (1 meter to 100 KM), that is, from 3 feet to over 60 miles.
The SFP port will not only allow connectivity beyond the 100 metre/300-foot limitation of copper cable but also permits connectivity through areas where electromagnetic interference may cause issues found on factory floors. LMP-0702G-SFP-24-V2 series has the same features and specs as the LMP-0702G-SFP-V2 except for the switch power input supports 12~48VDC which is ideal for applications where only 24 volts of DC power is readily available such as automation applications.