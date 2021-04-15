ANSecurity, an advanced network, and data security company, has become a Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP).
ANSecurity has delivered Palo Alto Networks security solutions for over 10 years, and as David Hood, CEO, explains, “We already work with many of our clients using Palo Alto Networks technology as part of our own co-driver managed services methodology, and this certification is a formalisation of a long-standing relationship that validates that our security teams have the skill and expertise to implement and manage the entire product portfolio in accordance with best practice.”
Availability on cloud categories
The new Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering will also be available via the Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud 12 Framework as part of the 20 security-focused services that ANSecurity has available through G-Cloud across Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software, and Cloud Support categories.
Stuart Taylor, WEUR channel director at Palo Alto Networks, said, "ANSecurity has been a trusted partner of ours for about 10 years, currently holding Platinum status. Palo Alto Networks is pleased to award them MSSP status."
"We look forward to working together to help customers transition to a managed services model that offers many benefits in terms of delivering an improved security posture while overcoming the acute cybersecurity skills shortage we see in the market today.”
MSSP offerings
The ANSecurity Palo Alto Networks MSSP offering includes support for Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Endpoint Protection, SaaS Security, and Centralised Management and is backed by a 24/7 Security Operation Centre (SOC). The services are delivered within a flexible engagement model using co-driver, a methodology that helps organisations to better tailor service levels and support to their individual needs.