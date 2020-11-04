The Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA) is pleased to announce AndroVideo released its first security camera that follows OSSA’s Technology Stack. OSSA drives an open platform principle and philosophy to open up the security and safety marketplace to fuel innovation beyond the limits of a single organisation.
Supporting the security industry’s emerging open ecosystem, the new Smart Edge Camera from AndroVideo is available now and bears the ‘Driven by OSSA’ seal.
Video security devices
This mark indicates the product follows the OSSA Technology Stack for video security devices that prescribes the use of a common operating systems (OS), with the first two OSSA Specifications being:
- OSSA Application Interface Specification
- OSSA Compliant Camera Definition Specification
The seal also ensures seamless connectivity within the newly established digital marketplace operated by Security & Safety Things – also an OSSA member organisation. This single marketplace is a central hub that provides tools and information to enable third-party app development. System integrators can then use the infrastructure to purchase, install and manage the apps on ‘Driven by OSSA’ camera devices. This consolidated approach is a core component of the Alliance’s vision to steer open standards.
Open platform principles
AndroVideo is a developer and manufacturer of smart edge cameras that offer impressive technological advancements. The AndroVideo Smart Edge Camera runs the operating system provided by Security & Safety Things and seamlessly connects to their recently announced digital marketplace.
“As an early member of the Open Security & Safety Alliance, we are proud to participate in this ecosystem that facilitates cooperation among camera manufacturers, developers, integrators and end users,” said Jonny Wu, Vice President at AndroVideo/Ability Group and OSSA Contributor Member. “We’re eager to collaborate with all OSSA members to push the envelope on open platform principles that benefit both users and participants.”
Application-ready platform
AndroVideo takes security up a notch with its competitive edge computing capabilities. The MD2, EBL2 and VD2 in dome, bullet and vandal dome form factors incorporate various robust technical features. Engineered with expertise in image quality tuning, the new product line provides market players with a highly optimised, application-ready platform for rapid AIoT development.
“We congratulate AndroVideo for being one of the first OSSA members to come to market with cameras based on our Technology Stack and the Alliance’s founding vision/philosophy,” said Johan Jubbega, President, Open Security & Safety Alliance. “By establishing connections and partnerships through the Alliance, AndroVideo secures a strong foothold in this collaborative ecosystem as it evolves and the IoT continues to mature across the security and safety landscape.”