Amthal has worked closely with innovative law firm Debenhams Ottaway to design and install fire and security solutions for its commercial offices, and present ultimate site protection for its staff and visitors.
Debenhams Ottaway is a multi-service law firm known for delivering outstanding client service and award-winning legal advice. They work with successful individuals, families and businesses in Hertfordshire, London and across the UK, helping them make the most of new possibilities or deal with unexpected challenges at home or in business.
Having required assistance to ensure compliant fire safety and security at its main commercial offices, Debenhams Ottaway’s Facilities Management team spoke with the local business community to source Amthal and discuss design and specification requirements.
Smooth installation
Harry Kinsley, Debenhams Ottaway’s Head of Facilities and Property Management, said, “Our people and clients continue to be at the heart of our success, and a key part of our clear vision and ambitious growth plans. With this in mind, we have a duty of care to protect them and offer complete peace of mind when they visit to present fire safety and security.”
“Amthal, a local company, came highly recommended and made an instant impression. The team worked closely with us and offered professional advice throughout, from initial design to the organisation of a smooth installation of the bespoke CCTV, door entry and barrier servicing. They also now ensure we achieve the necessary requirements for fire safety and continue to maintain security on our behalf.”
Services provided
Amthal designed and installed a layered security system, integrating CCTV and door entry Amthal worked with Debenhams Ottaway, completing a full risk assessment of its commercial offices in St Albans, to establish product requirements, right from perimetre protection through to internal fire safety procedures.
Amthal designed and installed a layered security system, integrating CCTV and door entry to maintain an active presence for the safety of all staff and visitors, alongside car park barrier services to control access on site. From a fire safety perspective, Amthal now actively services its fire doors on-site, including all necessary inspections to remain compliant with the latest standards.
Authority comment
Paul Rosenthal, Sales Director Amthal Fire & Security added, “Every law office should have a comprehensive security system to monitor their physical premises and to keep their confidential client data secure. With Debenhams Ottaway, we worked in true partnership style, right from being assigned to a dedicated risk assessment of the complete premises.”
“Our aim was to fully understand the requirements, and install discreet security to work with every day activity and blend with its surroundings. This included ensuring there is sufficient capability to monitor the traffic across the site, at all times, during and after office hours. We continue to work closely with the FM team and being so local, we can quickly respond to any issues, and scale security arrangements as required for the benefit of staff and clients.”
About Amthal
Independently owned, Amthal Fire & Security is dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security safety and convenience offering design, installation, service and remote monitoring of advanced electronic fire & security solutions, including intruder, Fire, Access and CCTV systems.
Amthal Fire & Security is accredited by the Security Systems and Alarm Inspection Board (SSAIB), United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) and British Approvals for Fire Equipment (BAFE).