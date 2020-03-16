St Albans based Sandringham School has recently spent nearly £8m in new build and renovation of existing accommodation to create a world class learning campus. As an outstanding rated school, its aim is to become a world class educational facility where students receive the best possible education. Amthal partners Sandringham school to maintain its high profile intruder alarm systems and secure the entire campus site. Former pupil Luke Allam, is now responsible for his old school to carry out necessary testing, whilst ensuring no disruption to learning timetables.

Develop and enhance campus site

Says Paul Chandler, Campus Manager at Sandringham School: “We are very proud of our learning environment and are constantly looking at ways to develop and enhance our campus site. At all times, we are very conscious of our duty of care in safeguarding our students, and staff to ensure they can learn and teach in a safe environment.”

“Site security is constantly under review and firmly based on the principles of risk assessment. Here, Amthal has proven themselves as an ideal partner, always available to offer advice and proactive in arranging work and maintenance schedules around school learning. Of course, we were delighted to welcome back Luke and to see his career progression.”

Intruder alarm systems

Luke Allam, Apprentice Engineer at Amthal Fire & Security added: “It was great to be back at Sandringham, a school that I enjoyed attending and provided me with so many critical skills to take into my adult life. Now working there as an Apprentice and putting into practice all that I have learned as an Engineer to maintain the intruder alarm systems, means so much, knowing I am helping to protect what’s precious to so many students and staff on site.”

Paul Rosenthal, Amthal Sales Director added: “What our long-term relationship with Sandringham School demonstrates is our preferred approach to working with our clients, in true partnership. Nowhere is this more important than in the education sector, where security is critical to maintain as a duty of care to all who attend, whether to teach, learn or visit.”

Electronic fire & security solutions

“As a special factor for Sandringham, is our ability to showcase our core belief in Apprenticeship schemes, to nurture talent and allow each individual the responsibility to develop their own job-specific skills. Luke has settled into his role and works alongside our more experienced staff, out on sites such as his old school, as often as possible to put his learning skills into practice.”

Independently owned, Amthal Fire & Security is dedicated to satisfying end user needs for security safety and convenience offering design, installation, service and remote monitoring of advanced electronic fire & security solutions, including intruder, fire, access and CCTV systems. Amthal Fire & Security is accredited by the Security Systems and Alarm Inspection Board (SSAIB) United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) and British Approvals for Fire Equipment (BAFE).