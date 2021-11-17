Amthal is celebrating its landmark 21st anniversary, and growth from a two-man residential security company to a 50 strong team, integrated fire, and security specialist.
Launched in 2000, by close friends John Allam and Paul Rosenthal, Amthal now has over 50 members in the team and operates on a Europe-wide basis providing installation maintenance and monitoring services across all commercial, residential and public sectors.
In 2008, Jamie Allam joined the management team to become Commercial Director and created the structure to drive an ambitious growth plan incorporating all aspects of the business, from operations, through sales and commercial targets.
Fire and security services
We have shifted our focus to a total solution provider for clients to deliver full fire and security services"
Says Paul Rosenthal, Founder and Sales Director of Amthal Fire & Security, “Since we opened our doors at the turn of the century, we have grown with our clients, always taking a proactive approach to adaption, whatever the economy and even most recently, the pandemic has thrown at us!”
“We have also undergone our evolution, shifting our focus to a total solution provider for clients to deliver full fire and security services. But underneath it all, we have remained independent and our mission, vision, and values reflect our status as a family business. It makes me so proud at 21 years, to see how far we have come and excited for the future as we continue our strong track record of success.”
Amthal has had an impressive lead up to its 21st anniversary, most recently securing projects in Europe and being certified and approved as a Honeywell Gent system integrator.
Fire Safety And Security
Jamie Allam, CEO Amthal Fire & Security added, “Amthal has grown together – as people and as a company – and I am so proud of what we have become, and our place in the sector. Knowing as a team, we are being recognised for our complete approach from initial design to project completion, and focus on compliance and offering the latest technology is unsurpassable.”
We look to the future with a focus on sustainably, creating collaborative ways to meet the huge demand"
“That’s what has led us to be at the forefront of fire safety and security, where we are determined to stay for another 21 years and beyond. We look to the future with a continued focus on protecting what’s precious, sustainably, creating collaborative ways to meet the huge demand we have for our services at present. We have set the benchmark high, but you can always aim higher and we have so many exciting opportunities ahead of us.”
End-user experience
Independently owned, Amthal Fire & Security is dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security safety and convenience offering design, installation, service, and remote monitoring of advanced electronic fire & security solutions, including intruder, fire, access, and CCTV systems.
Amthal Fire & Security is accredited by the Security Systems and Alarm Inspection Board (SSAIB) United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) and British Approvals for Fire Equipment (BAFE.)