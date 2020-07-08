Renowned temperature monitoring expert, AMETEK Land, has launched a new human body temperature screening system to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Developed over 10 years by AMETEK Land experts, the VIRALERT 3 provides real-time infrared thermal imaging from a safe social distance, scanning for elevated temperatures that could indicate infection.
The VIRALERT 3 is the first of its kind, providing a camera and a temperature-controlled reference source on a single mounting. Using automatic face detection, it locates the best areas for temperature detection, taking a reading that’s accurate to within 0.5oC, then calculating core body temperature through a rapid test procedure of approximately two seconds.
Thermal imager camera
It provides an effective solution for scanning visitors at entry points into hospitals and healthcare facilities, commercial areas, education facilities and public spaces, transportation entry points, offices and manufacturing locations, and sports and leisure sites. Designed to screen visitors at an entry point without slowing the flow of people, the VIRALERT 3 scans temperatures without any person-to-person contact, keeping both parties safe from disease transmission.
The VIRALERT 3 is easy to use, and can be left to operate automatically, with audible and visual alarms alerting when high temperatures are discovered. To ensure the highest levels of accuracy and reliability, it has a blackbody calibration source fitted on the same platform as the integrated thermal imager/visual camera. This makes for a compact system that won’t get in the way of queueing people and can be easily wall-mounted.
Infrared measurement instruments
The VIRALERT 3 builds on AMETEK Land’s proven expertise in temperature technology. The company has been developing high-accuracy infrared measurement instruments since 1947, and has been creating human body temperature screening systems since responding to the SARS outbreak of 2003. Set-up is simple; with no complex software configuration required, the system can be up and running within 30 minutes of delivery.