AMAG Technology, a G4S company, expands its security offering with Symmetry Business Intelligence, a robust analytics engine designed to provide critical information via data analysis.
Organisations can use the data from their access control system to determine if an employee or contractor is displaying abnormal behaviour. AMAG Technology is a pioneer in unified security solutions that helps organisations mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and lower the overall cost of a security program.
Risk score methodology
Symmetry Business Intelligence analyses how a person’s access activity is tracked and patterns established based on a risk score methodology. Anomalous behaviour may raise a person’s score, and high-risk identities are flagged in a dashboard.
Scores are generated based on the reader location, time of day and a user’s access patterns
Dashboards within Symmetry Business Intelligence provide the security team with an at-a-glance look at identities with the highest risk scores. Scores are generated based on the reader location, time of day and a user’s access patterns. Symmetry Business Intelligence helps to easily identify the employees, contractors and other identities that may pose the highest risk to a company.
Cloud-based security systems
“Symmetry Business Intelligence highlights anomalous behaviour, helping organisations discover unauthorised access patterns and possible threats worthy of further investigation,” said AMAG Technology, President, Howard Johnson. “It’s a natural extension of any security program.”
Keeping in line with AMAG’s commitment to providing open solutions, Symmetry Business Intelligence has been designed from the ground up to easily integrate with other systems. Over the past five years, AMAG has released Symmetry CONNECT identity management, Symmetry GUEST visitor management and Symmetry incident management, all open, cloud-based security systems designed to provide more flexibility and options for the end-user.