Allied Universal, globally renowned security and facility services company in North America, is proud to celebrate Women’s History Month, which commemorates and encourages the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history. Security is one of the fastest-growing professional careers worldwide. Today, more and more security companies are employing women.
“Allied Universal celebrates the hard-working women who work for us each and every day at all career levels within the organisation,” said Steve Jones, CEO, Allied Universal. “We employ many women in a wide variety of positions including security professionals, administrative and executive positions.”
Honouring women security professionals
While security is not traditionally a sector that most women consider to build their careers, the landscape has shifted dramatically. It has been an evolution, rather than a revolution, that has attracted the diverse population of employees who now serve as our country’s security professionals.
“Every day, thousands of female security professionals put on their uniforms and ensure the safety and security of countless workplaces, schools, shopping malls, and communities,” says Caress Kennedy, Northeast Region President for Allied Universal.
The Committee of 200 (C200)
It is important to recognise these women for their distinguished service"
She is also associated with many industry associations, including The Committee of 200 (C200) - a prestigious network of top-level women entrepreneurs and corporate innovators, New York Staffing Association, NYPD Law Enforcement Explorers, NYC Workforce Investment Board and serves on St. John's University Homeland Security Academic Program Advisory Board. Caress adds, “It is important to recognise these women for their distinguished service.”
Elizabeth Core, a military veteran and Shift Advisor for Allied Universal, decided to join a security company due to the opportunity to share her military knowledge with her team such as discipline, respect and honesty. For most of her 26-year career in the military, Core was stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC. The security industry is ever-changing and combines the evolution of technology and physical security, coupled with the opportunity for continual learning and growth.
Empowering working women
“We are able to not only positively impact our clients, but also our world at large,” said Liz Thomas, Vice President of Sales, Northwest Region, Allied Universal. She adds, “Having the opportunity to work at Allied Universal, who serves so many different vertical markets, has opened the door to connect with diverse groups of people and create incredible relationships and long-term friendships with customers and employees, which is the greatest benefit of all.”