Allied Universal, a global security and facility services company, based in North America, has recently hired Tim Brandt as the company's Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Brandt will lead the financial operations of the company and will focus on the upcoming acquisition and integration of G4S and the eventual IPO (initial public offering) of the newly consolidated company.
Mergers and acquisitions specialist
Tim specialised in mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and public debt offerings
Prior to joining Allied Universal, Tim Brandt worked for 30 years with Deloitte and was the Managing Partner of the Orange County practice for the last four years of his career. He specialised in mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and public debt offerings. Additionally, Brandt has international experience, having worked in Deloitte's Osaka, Japan office.
“Tim brings more than 30 years of leadership with a proven track record in corporate and operational finance,” said Steve Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allied Universal.
Focus on G4S acquisition and strategic growth
Steve adds, “He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance and accounting operations. We welcome Tim to our team and look forward to his contributions as we embark on our global growth through our recent acquisition of G4S.”
Tim Brandt is joining Allied Universal at an exciting and critical time in the company's history and is looking forward to the challenge.
Tim said, “I'm honoured to join the exceptional team at Allied Universal. I'm looking forward to working with such a dynamic, acquisitive company and am truly impressed by the team's dedication to achieving remarkable results. My goal is to build upon the company's history of success and capitalise on opportunities to continue to grow the business.”