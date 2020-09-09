Download PDF version
While COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines, another kind of emergency is threatening the lives of millions of Americans around the nation -- food insecurity. To help address this urgent problem in the communities it serves, Allied Universal®, a security and facility services company in North America, recently donated more than 310,000 meals to the following nine food banks.

Food banks

During these challenging times, more and more people, especially seniors and children, are facing hunger"

The food banks were Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Food Bank of New York City, Greater Chicago Food Depository, PhilAbundance, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, Gleaners Food Bank of Detroit, East Texas Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and the Greater Food Bank of Boston.

The statistics are staggering as one in every six Americans are at risk of starvation and, during these challenging times, more and more people, especially seniors and children, are facing hunger,” said Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO at Allied Universal. “Coming together to support these food banks is essential right now.”

Combating Food insecurity

This contribution will support each organisation's on-going emergency response efforts to combat food insecurity for families who've been impacted by COVID-19. Food banks across the country are on the front lines and showing extraordinary adaptability in the face of an ever-changing landscape.

I’m truly proud of all our employees who went above and beyond for this worthy cause by virtually donating to our first company food drive,” said Don Teftt, Chief Human Resources Officer for Allied Universal. “In times of crisis, it is more important than ever that we continue to lend a helping hand.”

