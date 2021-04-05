Allied Universal, a security and facility services company in North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of G4S plc. This acquisition is complete as Allied Universal has satisfied or waived all of the required offer conditions, including the required antitrust and regulatory approvals. At the offer price of 245p per G4S share, the acquisition value is £3.8bn.
Customer-centric goals
Allied Universal is currently the 3rd largest employer in North America and the 7th largest employer in the world. The company remains laser-focused on its purpose--to serve and safeguard customers, communities, and people in today’s ever-changing world.
Allied Universal is entirely structured to support its local operations-ensuring the resources and benefits are focused where they’re needed most-- with the company’s customers and Security Professionals.
Addressing customer needs
No other security company can offer such a vast amount of resources to serve the local communities and customers
There is no other security company that can offer such a vast amount of resources to serve our local communities and customers. Allied Universal has an extensive network of offices located across North America alone.
The company will be ideally situated to address customers’ evolving security needs, partnering and growing with clients on a national and international scale and serving G4S’s existing customer base locally, nationally, and around the world.
Becoming corporate services partner
“This is truly a very significant moment in Allied Universal’s history,” said Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. “Our vision is not only to be the best security company but to be the best corporate services partner in a world of evolving risk.”
“I look forward to working with Ashley Almanza and G4S’s senior management team through the integration process with the goal of establishing a global leader, equipped to lead the industry through the next phase of its development. Together, we will deliver the highest value proposition to customers in the security industry.”
Committed to security excellence
This acquisition creates an integrated security company, providing an unrivaled breadth of capability for customers and new opportunities for the company’s teams around the world. Allied Universal remains committed to security excellence and to be thought leaders in the security industry, focused on raising standards of professionalism.
Seeking innovation and performance
“Steve and his team have created a world-class security business in North America, and I have enormous respect for the business they have built,” said Ashley Almanza, CEO of G4S.
“The combination of the skills, experience and talents in our two companies creates a unified business that will be unmatched in every important dimension including scale, coverage, employee opportunity, innovation, and customer experience and, of course, performance. I look forward to working alongside the Allied Universal team to deliver the considerable benefits that I know this combination can achieve.”