Allied Universal®, a security and facility services company in North America, announced the acquisition of New Jersey-based Service Works Inc. (SWI) – a security and IT infrastructure integrator in the tri-state area offering turnkey and custom solutions to clients nationwide. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“The acquisition of SWI will help us expand our advanced technology services in the greater New York city market and nationally,” said Steve Jones, Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Since 1994, SWI has achieved success through its strong customer relationships, expertise and reliable service. We are excited to bring SWI’s employees into the Allied Universal family.”
Security solutions
Headquartered in New Jersey with additional offices in Manhattan and Long Island, SWI provides end-to-end service, from design to maintenance, to clients in the commercial, education, industrial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, government and financial industries across the United States.
With revenues exceeding $14.8 million and 35 employees, SWI specialises in video surveillance, access control, intercom and gate systems, turnstiles, intrusion alarm systems, IT infrastructure and audio-visual.
“Allied Universal’s vast resources will help to fuel continued growth in the security technology solutions market,” said Stephen Govel, Founder and President of SWI. “We could never have been successful without all our talented employees at SWI and I thank each one of them for their constant dedication to offering our clients top-notch service.”
Integrated systems and solutions
SWI’s tech personnel have experience in design, engineering, project management, installation and service. The company takes pride in its unique ability to design and fabricate integrated systems and devices to accommodate any specific need or situation.
SWI was represented by financial advisor Sandra Jones and Company in the transaction.