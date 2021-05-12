Allegion US, a globally renowned provider of security products and solutions, has announced that it has received federal government approval for its Schlage Multi-Technology (MT-485) Readers, when paired with the LenelS2 OnGuard version 7.6 access control system.
Schlage MT Readers
Schlage’s MT Readers simplify access control solutions by recognising magnetic stripe, proximity, Schlage smart card and NFC-enabled smart devices with a firmware update, ensuring a seamless transition to high-security smart technology in the future.
The readers are fully OSDP compliant, when ordered with RS-485 and have an open architecture platform, which is designed to work with industry standards and common access control system interfaces, fitting a variety of placement needs.
LenelS2 OnGuard version 7.6 access control system
The LenelS2 OnGuard version 7.6 access control system offers rich feature and operability enhancements, while also extending its cloud compatibility, integration capability and convenience.
LenelS2 is the first partner to complete certification for the Government Service Administration’s (GSA) Approved Product List (APL), with the OnGuard system paired with Allegion’s Schlage MT Readers. This integration allows for expanded access to key government clients.
Easy-to-deploy, interoperable solution
“As federal agencies are only permitted to procure qualified products and services listed on the GSA APL, we’re happy to be able to offer this integration that provides an easy-to-deploy, interoperable solution for government facilities,” said Terry Collins, Director of Government Sales at Allegion.
Terry adds, “The integration is FIPS 201-2 compliant for easy procurement, with a quick-connect design for easy installation, OSDP for efficient software updates and meets the highest testing standards in place.”
Security standards compliance
Following rigorous government and third-party security vulnerability and interoperability testing for the Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management (FICAM) program, the integrated solution meets the commercial compliance, consistency and alignment requirements for the functional needs of the government ICAM implementer.
The Schlage Mullion Reader and Single Gang Reader are now on the APL and have been authorised for use by the federal government.
Federally approved integration
“Our government clients demand the highest standards, which drives us to continually innovate with leading players like Allegion, to offer the very best in access control,” said Derek Greenland, Director of Federal Government Solutions at LenelS2.
This federally approved integration is part of the next wave in Allegion's mission to work with major providers in the government sector, to spearhead smart lock and mobile access adoption, making seamless, all-encompassing security the new standard.