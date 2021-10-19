Allegion, a global provider of security products and solutions, has announced the first integration between Overtur, Allegion’s digital environment connecting all building phases in opening design, construction and ongoing management, and Software for Hardware, an industry-renowned software developed for door, frame and hardware distributors.
Software integration
The partnership announcement comes in advance of the DHI conNextions 2021 conference, where both companies will be demonstrating the collaboration.
Contract and integrated hardware dealers, who engage Allegion on specifications, written by the company’s Architectural Services or who use Overtur platform themselves, for opening specification writing and collaboration, can now export hardware specification information to Software for Hardware’s platform and continue to the project process.
Data-centric approach to opening design
“Transitioning an opening specification to the submittal phase can be time consuming, especially if manual entry is involved,” said Michael Rebbec, Overtur platform integration’s Product Owner at Allegion.
Michael Rebbec adds, “With this integration, we aim to equip Software for Hardware customers with the benefits of Overtur’s data-centric approach to opening design, with Software for Hardware’s expertise in estimating and detailing a project, in the construction phase.”
Overtur’s software platform
Overtur’s comprehensive platform enables all project team members to collaborate on a project’s opening data. In the design phase, collaborators can upload plans and door schedules, through a plugin within Autodesk’s Revit programme or by directly uploading Adobe PDFs, and Microsoft Excel documents.
Once loaded, hardware consultants can assign and configure individual products to each opening, such as a lock, a closer or an exit device. Once finalised, project information is available in multiple formats, including Hardware Set schedules and a fully written specification.
Exporting data into Software for Hardware platform
Customers who use Overtur for their opening specifications (either through Allegion’s Architectural Services or on their own) can now further benefit from this technology. Once the opening information is finalised, customers can export their data into the Software for Hardware platform, without the need for manual entry of data.
Once imported to Software for Hardware platform, customers can add necessary configuration and dimensional information for estimating and submittals.
No need for manual data inputs
“The Overtur and Software for Hardware integration benefits our shared customer base, by providing a process to save valuable time and effort,” said Ian Oxman, the Co-Owner of Software for Hardware, adding “Data duplication and error are eliminated, as the Overtur integration removes manual data input.”
Frank Ruane, President, Quarters Hardware, located in Woburn, Massachusetts, said “Technology like Overtur can save the distributor many hours of data entry and reduce errors. Allegion and Software for Hardware have created a really useful tool for door, frame and hardware distributors.”
DHI conNextions 2021
Starting Wednesday, on Oct. 20, 2021, attendees can visit booth #313, at DHI conNextions 2021 conference, to experience a live demo of the Overtur and Software for Hardware integration.
Overtur is Allegion’s digital environment connecting all building phases in opening design, construction and ongoing management of door security and openings. It provides a centralised place to capture, maintain and verify door opening requirements, information and decisions, with easy options to push information to industry-renowned tools.