Allegion plc, the foremost global security products and solutions provider, recently made donations to hunger-relief organisations around the world amounting to more than $500,000.
These one-time gifts were designated on behalf of all Allegion employees to help support the growing number of people facing food insecurity in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Values and financial support
“As we close out what’s been a very challenging year for many, it’s important to reflect on our blessings, but also the needs of others,” said Allegion President, Chairman and CEO David Petratis.
“If there’s one Allegion value that I know our global team members hold very close to their hearts, it’s serving others, not yourself. Giving financially where we see a great need at our local foodbanks and other hunger-relief organisations is more important than ever given the impact COVID-19 has had on our communities.”
Organisation network
Nearly half of the funds will support Feeding America – the largest hunger-relief organisation in the United States – and its community affiliates.
The organisation has a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year.
The remaining financial gifts are supporting additional hunger-relief organisations in communities throughout countries where Allegion operates, like Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico and New Zealand, among others.
Donations and additional support
Allegion and its team members regularly give back to the communities where they work and live.
In addition to the December hunger-relief donations, during the calendar year 2020, Allegion provided more than $450,000 in support to community organisations and non-profits around the world, including Habitat for Humanity, the American Heart Association and Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The company also contributed nearly $1 million in in-kind security product donations – which included hardware for homes, as well as hundreds of bicycle lights and locks for essential healthcare workers in need of safe commutes to work. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Allegion additionally supported healthcare providers with a total donation of 45,000 masks.
Frontline workers
“At Allegion, we’re grateful for essential and frontline workers – those servant leaders who are fighting this pandemic and its negative impacts, like hunger, every day.”
“And we’re thankful we can give back at a time when it’s needed most,” Petratis added.