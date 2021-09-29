Allegion US (Allegion plc), a globally renowned provider of security products and solutions, and Gallagher (Gallagher Security), a global security manufacturer, have announced that the US Government has approved their new electronic access solution.
Schlage AD-302 FIPS 201-2 is integrated with Gallagher’s Command Centre security software platform and is the first electronic lock listed on the General Services Administration (GSA) Approved Product List (APL), expanding access to key government clients.
Schlage AD Series locks
Schlage’s AD Series locks are adaptable, allowing for upgrades to be made, without taking the lock off the door, so as to ensure a seamless transition to new technologies in the future. The durable design replaces several pieces of equipment with one system, which is cost effective and requires less time for installation.
The comprehensive solution combines the electrified lock, credential reader and access control sensors (door position switch and tamper switch). The electrified lock brings more visibility and control to the opening, allowing for real-time communication and enables centralised lockdown capabilities, when necessary.
Schlage AD-302 FIPS 201-2 solution
To further simplify accessibility, control and compliance, the Schlage AD-302 FIPS 201-2 solution is compatible with Personal Identity Verification (PIV) and Personal Identity Verification Interoperable (PIV-I) credentials, as well as the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Common Access Cards (CACs) and performs certificate validation, at the time of access.
The solution also provides challenge response for the CAK certificate, ensuring compliance with Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12) and meets Federal Information Processing Standard 201 (FIPS 201-2)
Allegion - Gallagher integrated solution
“As government entities are only permitted to procure GSA APL-listed compliant products and services, we are pleased to offer the first electronic lock, through our collaboration with Gallagher,” said Mark Casey, Director of National Electronics Sales at Allegion.
Mark Casey adds, “With budgets top of mind for agencies, the solution provides a cost-effective, all-in-one reader lock that is FIPS 201-2 compliant, for ease of procurement.”
GSA APL approved and NIST standards compliant solution
The integrated solution successfully passed extensive government security vulnerability and interoperability testing, based upon the standards outlined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and governing bodies. Schlage AD-302 FIPS 201-2 is now available to all federal agencies for procurement and listed under APL #10133 on the GSA APL.
“We are deeply committed to developing best-in-class security solutions that are optimised for our government clients,” said Scott Elliott, the Vice President (VP) of The Americas, at Gallagher Security.
Scott Elliot adds, “We are the first Physical Access Control System (PACS) provider to complete this integration with Allegion and to gain GSA APL approval for the integrated FIPS 201-2 approved solution. As we continue our strong partnership with Allegion, we intend to advance additional solutions to market that are secure, unified, and that solve the unique and evolving security challenges of our customers.”