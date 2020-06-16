Allegion US, a security products and solutions provider, announced the integration between Overtur™, the industry collaboration environment for door hardware and openings, and Autodesk’s BIM360, a platform connecting project teams and data from design through construction.
With this powerful new integration app from Allegion, professionals working on projects using Overtur as a collaboration platform can directly export punches collected using Overtur Mobile and the Punch List tool to a BIM360 project.
Coordination of openings of a building project
“BIM360 continues as a productivity platform in the design and construction industries. Overtur focuses on the coordination portion of openings of a building project. The Overtur process allows those working on openings to be ‘laser-focused’ on their task in tools specifically built for openings,” said Shawn Foster, Overtur content strategist.
Overtur features a Punch tool that allows the creation a punch list for openings and hardware from the job site. After downloading the plans and hardware sets, the user can accept or flag an opening or the door hardware. Users can also add notes, take photos, attach pre-snapped photos or add a voice memo. Once completed, Overtur Mobile synchronises the field data back to the Overtur project for collaboration, reporting and administration.
Preventing data-entry errors for BIM360 users
Foster continued, “Once openings are punched and synchronized to the Overtur project, users can directly connect to their BIM360 project and view their exported Overtur-created punches as Issues within the BIM360 project using Field Management. This integration will save valuable time and prevent data-entry errors for BIM360 users.”
Overtur and Overtur Mobile simplify the specification, design, construction and management of openings through improved communication, collaboration and efficiency. Overtur Mobile is available in the Apple and Google Play stores and can be used on phones or tablets with either iOS or Android operating systems.