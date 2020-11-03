Industry professionals working on projects in Overtur can now directly export punches collected using the Overtur™ Punch List tool to projects in Procore.
Allegion US, a security products and solutions provider announced the integration between Overtur™, a provider of collaboration environment for door hardware and openings, and Procore, a provider of construction management software.
With this new integration, contractors and construction professionals working on projects using Overtur as a collaboration platform can directly export punches collected using Overtur and the Punch List tool to a Procore project.
Functions of Overtur
“As Procore is widely recognised as a leading construction management platform, we are excited about the integration with Overtur and the addition to the Procore App Marketplace. Upon adding the Overtur integration app, users can expect to increase project efficiency by leveraging the system-specific Overtur Punch tool to capture door and hardware information during a walk-through. Once the punches are synchronised to the cloud, a customer can then directly populate a Procore project with the captured punches becoming punch list items,” said Shawn Foster, Overtur content strategist.
The Overtur Punch List tool facilitates the seamless creation of a punch list for openings and hardware directly from a job site on a mobile device. After downloading plans and hardware information, a user can accept or flag an opening or the door hardware when comparing it to contract requirements, as well as add site notes, take photos, attach existing photos or add a voice memo. Once the punch list form is complete, Overtur synchronises the entered data and routes it back to the project for collaboration, reporting and administration.
Benefits of integration
Overtur customers who also use Procore can now further benefit from this technology firepower. Once openings are punched and synchronised to the Overtur project, customers can directly connect those punch list items to their Procore projects.
Overtur punches are exported directly into the Procore Punch List, enabling users to review, collaborate on and resolve punch list items using the context of rich project information available in Procore.
Exporting these project details simply requires a click of the Procore export button in Overtur and a selection of the specific project. Without the need to use intermediate file formats such as CSV, customers save more time and reduce the potential for oversights in data transfer.
Punch list app
Overtur simplifies the specification, design, construction and management of openings through improved communication, collaboration and efficiency. The Punch List app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores by searching for Overtur and can be used on phones or tablets with either iOS or Android operating systems.