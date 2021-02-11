Allegion plc, a global provider of security products and solutions, has named Luis Orbegoso as Senior Vice President of Allegion Americas.
In his new executive leadership role, Orbegoso is responsible for a business that generates approximately US$ 2 billion in annual revenue and is supported by more than 7,000 employees across Canada, Mexico and the United States. He will report directly to Allegion Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David D. Petratis.
Smart home security solutions expert
“The Allegion family is both honoured and excited to add Luis to our executive team,” said David D. Petratis, adding “Luis brings a wealth of diverse leadership experiences spanning multiple industries, geographies and cultures and has a track record of guiding teams through transformation, with a focus on operational and customer excellence.”
David Petratis adds, “He possesses a deep understanding of smart home security, cloud technology, consumer access solutions, as well as commercial and institutional safety, which support our strategic priorities.”
New products innovator
Luis Orbegoso served as President and Chief Operating Officer of American Residential Services (ARS) from 2017 to 2020, where he was responsible for all day-to-day operations across the United States and approximately 6,700 employees.
During his tenure at the American Residential Services (ARS), Orbegoso’s accomplishments included standardising field processes of the company’s more than 70 branches, developing a new and highly effective channel for lead generation in the smart home market, and driving significant improvements that led to margin expansion, among other things.
Security systems major
Prior to that, Luis Orbegoso served as President of ADT Business at ADT Corporation, currently, ADT Inc. (ADT), where he oversaw the growth strategy of its security and automation segment that serves small and mid-sized business owners. At ADT Inc., Orbegoso established a standalone division within the company, introduced innovative new products and services and optimised distribution channels.
His security industry experience further extends to his earlier role as President of the global detection and alarm businesses at UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a subsidiary of globally renowned HVAC organisation, United Technologies Corporation (UTC) at the time, as well as his role as President of Lenel Systems International, Inc. (LenelS2), a division of UTC's fire and security segment.
Delivering seamless access with powerful brands
Luis Orbegoso’s career portfolio also additionally includes 13 years of service with General Electric, in a variety of sales, marketing and general management roles, culminating in his post as Chief Marketing Officer of GE Equipment Services, division of General Electric.
“This opportunity to help drive growth at Allegion, a well-known and trusted innovator in the security industry, is exciting,” said Luis Orbegoso, Senior Vice President of Allegion Americas.
Luis adds, “It’s clear that the company and their Americas business are in a fantastic position to deliver seamless access with powerful brands and key business relationships. I'm inspired by the people and the vision.”
Realising vision of seamless access and a safer world
Luis Orbegoso earned an executive M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He additionally holds the Six Sigma Master Black Belt process improvement certification.
“Luis is very well-rounded, with experiences and leadership commitments that align to Allegion values and our vision of seamless access and a safer world,” said Allegion Chairman, President and CEO, David D. Petratis.
David adds, “I look forward to his contributions to our Allegion Americas business and our leadership team.”