Download PDF version
Related Links

AlgoSec, globally renowned provider of business-driven network security management solutions, has released the version A30.10 update of its core Network Security Management Suite, which offers new cloud security management capabilities and a range of enhanced features that further extend its technology ecosystem integrations.

ASMS A30.10

The AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) A30.10 builds on A30’s market renowned automation capabilities to enable seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks. This gives enterprises the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment.

Key features in ASMS A30.10 include:

  • Extended support for Cisco ACI, Tetration and FirePower

ASMS A30.10 offers enhanced support for Cisco solutions, including AlgoSec AppViz integration with Cisco Tetration

ASMS A30.10 offers enhanced support for Cisco solutions, including AlgoSec AppViz integration with Cisco Tetration, giving enhanced application visibility and network auto-discovery to dramatically accelerate identification and mapping of the network attributes and rules that support business-critical applications. The update also extends Cisco ACI Network Map modelling and visibility. AlgoSec provide accurate and detailed traffic simulation query results and enables accurate intelligent automation for complex network security changes.

ASMS now also provides Baseline Compliance reporting for Cisco Firepower devices. AlgoSec Firewall Analyser Administrators can select a specific baseline profile, either the one provided by AlgoSec out-of-the box, a modified version, or they can create their own custom profile.

  • Enhanced automation for F5 AFM and Juniper Junos Space

ASMS A30.10 provides enhanced automation through FireFlow support for F5 AFM devices and several Juniper Junos Space enhancements including:

- ActiveChange support for Junos Space: ActiveChange enables users to automatically implement work order recommendations via the Juniper Junos Space integration, directly from FireFlow.

- Enhances Granularity support of Virtual Routers, VRFs, and Secure Wires for a greater level of route analysis and accurate automation design.

  • Technology ecosystem openness

ASMS A30.10 offers increased seamless migrations to virtual appliances, AlgoSec hardware appliances, or Amazon Web Services/Microsoft Azure instances. Easy device relocation also enables system administrators on distributed architectures to relocate devices across nodes.

The update carries ASMS API improvements, including enhanced Swagger support, enabling the execution of API request calls and access lists of request parameters directly from Swagger. ASMS A30.10 also introduces new graphs and dashboards in the AlgoSec Reporting Tool (ART), which have an executive focus.

  • New multi-cloud capabilities

ASMS A30.10 offers streamlined access to CloudFlow, providing instant visibility, risk detection, and mitigation for cloud misconfigurations and simplifies network security policies with central management and clean-up capabilities.

Accelerating digital transformation initiatives

IT and security teams must have holistic visibility and granular control over their entire network infrastructure"

As organisations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, they need the ability to make changes to their core business applications quickly and without compromising security across on-premise, SDN and cloud environments. This means IT and security teams must have holistic visibility and granular control over their entire network infrastructure in order to manage these processes,” said Eran Shiff, Vice President, Product Development, for AlgoSec.

Eran adds, “The new features in AlgoSec A30.10 make it even easier for these teams to quickly plan, check and automatically implement changes across their organisation’s entire environment, to maximise business agility while strengthening their security and compliance postures.

Aligning mission-critical business operations

AlgoSec’s ASMS A30.10 is generally available in the market now. AlgoSec is a globally renowned provider of business-driven network security management solutions. The company helps the world’s top organisations align security with their mission-critical business processes.

With AlgoSec, users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyse risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

Managing security during unprecedented times of home working
Managing security during unprecedented times of home working

Companies are following government guidance and getting as many people as possible working from home. Some companies will have resisted home working in the past, but I’m certain that the sceptics will find that people can be productive with the right tools no matter where they are. A temporary solution will become permanent. But getting it right means managing risk. Access is king In a typical office with an on-premise data centre, the IT department has complete control over network access, internal networks, data, and applications. The remote worker, on the other hand, is mobile. He or she can work from anywhere using a VPN. Until just recently this will have been from somewhere like a local coffee shop, possibly using a wireless network to access the company network and essential applications. CV-19 means that huge numbers of people are getting access to the same desktop and files, and collaborative communication toolsBut as we know, CV-19 means that huge numbers of people are getting access to the same desktop and files, applications and collaborative communication tools that they do on a regular basis from the office or on the train. Indeed, the new generation of video conferencing technologies come very close to providing an “almost there” feeling. Hackers lie in wait Hackers are waiting for a wrong move amongst the panic, and they will look for ways to compromise critical servers. Less than a month ago, we emerged from a period of chaos. For months hackers had been exploiting a vulnerability in VPN products from Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix. Patches were provided by vendors, and either companies applied the patch or withdrew remote access. As a result, the problem of attacks died back.  But as companies race to get people working from home, they must ensure special care is taken to ensure the patches are done before switching VPNs on. That’s because remote desktop protocol (RDP) has been for the most part of 2019, and continues to be, the most important attack vector for ransomware. Managing a ransomware attack on top of everything else would certainly give you sleepless nights. As companies race to get people working from home, they must ensure special care is taken to ensure the patches are done before switching VPNs on Hackers are waiting for a wrong move amongst the panic, and they will look for ways to compromise critical serversExposing new services makes them also susceptible to denial of service attacks. Such attacks create large volumes of fake traffic to saturate the available capacity of the internet connection. They can also be used to attack the intricacies of the VPN protocol. A flow as little as 1Mbps can perturbate the VPN service and knock it offline. CIOs, therefore, need to acknowledge that introducing or extending home working broadens the attack surface. So now more than ever it’s vital to adapt risk models. You can’t roll out new services with an emphasis on access and usability and not consider security. You simply won’t survive otherwise. Social engineering Aside from securing VPNs, what else should CIO and CTOs be doing to ensure security? The first thing to do is to look at employee behaviour, starting with passwords. It’s highly recommended that strong password hygiene or some form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) is imposed. Best practice would be to get all employees to reset their passwords as they connect remotely and force them to choose a new password that complies with strong password complexity guidelines.  As we know, people have a habit of reusing their passwords for one or more online services – services that might have fallen victim to a breach. Hackers will happily It’s highly recommended that strong password hygiene or some form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) is imposedleverage these breaches because it is such easy and rich pickings. Secondly, the inherent fear of the virus makes for perfect conditions for hackers. Sadly, a lot of phishing campaigns are already luring people in with the promise of important or breaking information on COVID-19. In the UK alone, coronavirus scams cost victims over £800,000 in February 2020. A staggering number that can only go up. That’s why CIOs need to remind everyone in the company of the risks of clickbait and comment spamming - the most popular and obvious bot techniques for infiltrating a network. Notorious hacking attempts And as any security specialist will tell you, some people have no ethics and will exploit the horrendous repercussions of CV-19. In January we saw just how unscrupulous hackers are when they started leveraging public fear of the virus to spread the notorious Emotet malware. Emotet, first detected in 2014, is a banking trojan that primarily spreads through ‘malspam’ and attempts to sneak into computers to steal sensitive and private information. In addition, in early February the Maze ransomware crippled more than 230 workstations of the New Jersey Medical Diagnostics Lab and when they refused to pay, the vicious attackers leaked 9.5GB or research data in an attempt to force negotiations. And in March, an elite hacking group tried to breach the World Health Organization (WHO). It was just one of the many attempts on WHO and healthcare organisations in general since the pandemic broke. We’ll see lots more opportunist attacks like this in the coming months.   More speed less haste In March, an elite hacking group tried to breach the World Health Organization (WHO). It was just one of the many attempts on WHOFinally, we also have bots to contend with. We’ve yet to see reports of fake news content generated by machines, but we know there’s a high probability it will happen. Spambots are already creating pharmaceutical spam campaigns thriving on the buying behaviour of people in times of fear from infection. Using comment spamming – where comments are tactically placed in the comments following an update or news story - the bots take advantage of the popularity of the Google search term ‘Coronavirus’ to increase the visibility and ranking of sites and products in search results. There is clearly much for CIOs to think about, but it is possible to secure a network by applying some well thought through tactics. I believe it comes down to having a ‘more speed, less haste’ approach to rolling out, scaling up and integrating technologies for home working, but above all, it should be mixed with an employee education programme. As in reality, great technology and a coherent security strategy will never work if it is undermined by the poor practices of employees.

How does audio enhance security system performance?
How does audio enhance security system performance?

Video is widely embraced as an essential element of physical security systems. However, surveillance footage is often recorded without sound, even though many cameras are capable of capturing audio as well as video. Beyond the capabilities of cameras, there is a range of other audio products on the market that can improve system performance and/or expand capabilities (e.g., gunshot detection.) We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: How does audio enhance the performance of security and/or video systems? 

How have standards changed the security market?
How have standards changed the security market?

A standard is a document that establishes uniform engineering or technical criteria, methods, processes, and/or practices. Standards surround every aspect of our business. For example, the physical security marketplace is impacted by industry standards, national and international standards, quality standards, building codes and even environmental standards, to name just a few. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: How have standards changed the security market as we know it?

Featured white papers
RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

Download
Access control & intelligent vehicle screening

Access control & intelligent vehicle screening

Download
How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

Download
ISC West
Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020
Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals

Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals
IP audio and control innovator Barix opens Innovation Centre in Aveiro, Portugal

IP audio and control innovator Barix opens Innovation Centre in Aveiro, Portugal
More product news
Hikvision introduces a range of seamless, high-definition and customisable LED display product line

Hikvision introduces a range of seamless, high-definition and customisable LED display product line
AI-based solutions from viisights help recognise behavioural patterns among people to help curb Covid19 spread

AI-based solutions from viisights help recognise behavioural patterns among people to help curb Covid19 spread
System Surveyor upgrades intelligent system design platform for expanded product catalogue capabilities and Google Earth functionality

System Surveyor upgrades intelligent system design platform for expanded product catalogue capabilities and Google Earth functionality
Featured products
Climax HSGW-G Home Security Gateway Series

Climax HSGW-G Home Security Gateway Series
Hikvision Touch-free MinMoe face recognition

Hikvision Touch-free MinMoe face recognition
HID Signo 20 contactless smartcard reader

HID Signo 20 contactless smartcard reader
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy