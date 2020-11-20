AlgoSec, a provider of business-driven network security management solutions, announces that AlgoSec CloudFlow, its cloud-native solution that is designed to deliver complete visibility and management of security control layers across enterprise cloud estates, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs).
AWS Marketplace makes it easy for organisations to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving them a further option to benefit from AlgoSec CloudFlow.
Central policy management
CloudFlow provides organisations with instant visibility and in-depth risk analysis and remediation. CloudFlow provides multiple unique capabilities such as cloud security groups clean-up, as well as central policy management, allowing organisations to efficiently manage multiple similar security controls in a single policy. This strengthens enterprises’ cloud security postures and ensures continuous audit-readiness.
With the addition of CloudFlow in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from simplified sourcing and contracting, as well as consolidated billing, ultimately resulting in cost savings. The new listing also gives organisations the ability to apply their use of AlgoSec CloudFlow to their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) spend commitment.
Ensuring continuous security
CloudFlow extends end-to-end automation of security policy management to multi-cloud estates"
“Getting comprehensive visibility and management of security across cloud environments is one of the biggest security challenges that enterprises are facing today. Organisations need an efficient, automated security management approach to ensure consistent security across their hybrid-cloud estates,” said Eran Shiff, VP Product at AlgoSec.
“As a cloud-native solution, CloudFlow extends end-to-end automation of security policy management to multi-cloud estates. This drives agility while ensuring continuous security for next-generation enterprise environments. We’re delighted to give our customers an additional way to procure CloudFlow via AWS Marketplace.”
Troubleshooting connectivity issues
The addition of AlgoSec CloudFlow in AWS Marketplace is the latest development in the relationship between AlgoSec and AWS. AlgoSec CloudFlow, which is part of the AlgoSec Cloud offering, integrates seamlessly with AlgoSec’s Security Management Solution, providing efficient and easier management of complex, heterogenous networks.
Organisations can define and enforce security across their entire network environment, using a cohesive security policy to assess risk and troubleshoot connectivity issues and change management problems.