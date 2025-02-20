Alfred International, a pioneer in smart lock solutions, is unveiling the new Interconnect Kit, an industry-first solution that enables any Alfred smart deadbolt to function as a code-compliant interconnect lock with single-motion egress functionality, ideal for both retrofit and new installs.

With no comparable solution on the market, the Interconnect Kit instantly makes Alfred’s entire smart lock lineup viable in multi-family, single-family, rental, and commercial properties where locks with single-motion egress are a requirement, not an option.

Property managers have long faced a critical challenge: choosing between very limited smart access control options and fire code compliance.

Now, Alfred eliminates this trade-off with an innovative solution that transforms any Alfred smart deadbolt into a code-compliant interconnect lock.

This allows property owners to upgrade security without replacing entire lock systems while maintaining technological continuity across properties regardless of property type or regional building code requirements.

The Interconnect Kit expands Alfred’s smart locks into a new market segment, giving property managers, landlords, and developers a future-proof, cost-effective way to integrate smart access control where it was previously impractical or with minimal viable options.

A new market standard for interconnect locks

Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of both commercial and residential applications, the kit is designed for quick and easy installation in standard prepped doors.

Featuring multiple lever options, a sleek profile, and finishes that match Alfred’s smart locks, the Interconnect Kit is a first-of-its-kind accessory — a robust yet minimalist commercial-grade solution designed for modern security needs.

Multi-family access control

"The Interconnect Kit represents a breakthrough in multi-family access control," said Brad Cook, Head of Product Integration at Alfred International.

"We're enabling property managers to modernise their access control without compromising on safety or breaking their budget. This innovation opens up smart access to millions of units that were previously limited by code requirements and extremely limited options."

Key features of the Alfred Interconnect Kit

Converts Any Alfred Smart Lock – Expands the capabilities of Alfred’s smart deadbolts to function as code-compliant interconnect locks with single-motion egress functionality.

Built for Commercial and Residential Applications – Designed to withstand demanding environments, ensuring durability and reliability in multi-family, rental, and commercial properties.

Future-Proof Smart Lock Solution – Designed to adapt as building codes evolve, eliminating the need for costly hardware replacements in the future.

Seamless Integration for New and Retrofit Installations – Works with existing standard prepared doors or new installations, allowing for quick, hassle-free upgrades without major door modifications.

Sleek & Customisable Design – Offers multiple lever options and finishes to match existing Alfred locks, ensuring a cohesive aesthetic across properties.

Smart Home & Property Management Compatibility – Enables access to Alfred’s suite of products and flexible options like Z-Wave, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, PIN Codes, RFID and integrations with leading automation platforms, enabling remote access and efficient tenant management.

Dual-Access Functionality – Provides PIN codes, smartphone access, and traditional key control, ensuring both digital and mechanical security flexibility for property owners and residents.

Alfred Interconnect Kit at ISC West 2025

Property managers and builders can experience the Alfred Interconnect Kit firsthand at IBS in Booth C8908. Alfred will also showcase the Interconnect Kit at ISC West 2025 in Booth 25136.

Attendees are invited to meet with Alfred to understand how the Interconnect Kit can transform access control for modern multi-unit living.