AlertEnterprise Visitor Identity Management (VIM) now integrates with Epic software to create an automated identity access process with Health Level Seven (HL7) certification.

Available now on the Epic App Marketplace, the integration joins software designed to help people get well, stay well and become healthier with solutions from the pioneering cyber-physical security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc. More than 250 million patients currently have an electronic record in Epic. HL7-certified, VIM software integrates with Epic and automates the entire visitor identity lifecycle from pre-registration to check-in, on-site experience and check-out. Healthcare providers can automate other workflows as well, such as current COVID-19 Health and Safety compliance and vaccination checks. 

The software automatically vets visitors against internal and third-party watch lists and provides configurable alerts and workflows based on visitor status, creating critical new layers of protection for staff, patients and visitors alike. The integration will help healthcare providers deliver a higher standard of security and compliance while providing a positive, friction-free guest and host experience.

Visitor Identity Management platform

During the pandemic we have worked closely with healthcare organisations and caregivers to help them digitally transform IT and physical access for patients, employees and visitors in the most secure and frictionless way,” said Yogesh Ailawadi, Vice President Products and Solutions at AlertEnterprise.

Integrating the Visitor Identity Management platform with Epic software is a game-changer as healthcare organisations can now deliver a seamless visitor experience that meets the strict industry compliance standards of our new normal.”

HL7 certification, a widely-followed international healthcare industry standard, facilitates the exchange of clinical and administrative data between software applications. AlertEnterprise VIM leverages the Epic HL7 interface to retrieve patient and visitor data from the system and creates a visitor profile associated with the appropriate patient. VIM provides lobby workstation software and a self-service kiosk app for visitors to easily check in and out, and for staff to issue visitor stickers, technology badges or advanced mobile credentials. As a result, patients and their guardians have an end-to-end solution to register and manage their visitors.

